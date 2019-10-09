Related Events

Oct. 16 — Writing with Picasso

Taking inspiration from Picasso, Braque & Léger, join author Johannah Davies Spero in this unique writing workshop. Just as these 20th century masters used literary works to inspire them, participants will use artwork to inspire their literary work. Open to all skill levels; no formal writing experience necessary. 10:30 a.m. to noon. $10 for members; $15 for non-members. To RSVP, contact Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.

Oct. 18 — Lecture

Nathan Meltz, an RPI lecturer and artist specializing in graphic arts, will present correlations between his own artistic processes and the methods of reproducible media on display in the Picasso, Braque & Léger special exhibition. Meltz uses art to investigate the influence of technology on every facet of life, including family, food, politics, and war. With reference to his body of work, he will discuss how the use of graphics in social movements such as fascism draw connections between technology, militarism, and corporatism that artists began addressing in the early 20th century and continue to do today. 6 p.m., $5 for members; $8 for non-members. To RSVP, contact Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org, or click here.