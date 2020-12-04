'The icing on the cake': Schroon Lake church steeple rises again

SCHROON LAKE — Terry Johnson placed her hand on the side of the steeple and said a little prayer Friday before the white structure was hoisted into the air by a crane and placed atop the newly rebuilt Schroon Lake Community Church.
“It’s so exciting. It’s just taken shape so quick, the whole building. This steeple is just the icing on the cake,” said Johnson, a lay leader at the church.
Johnson’s husband was church board president when the white church building in the heart of the lakeside hamlet burned down on Jan. 2, 2019.
The fire left a hole in the hearts of churchgoers, and the destruction of the historic church building was mourned by community members who were comforted by the music of the church’s carillon heard up and down Main Street.
“It is very exciting,” Johnson said as she waited for the steeple to go up, “how we’ve seen God work through this whole thing.”
On Friday, the steeple entered town escorted by the Schroon Lake Fire Department, many of the same men and women who responded to the blaze that destroyed the original building at the corner of Main Street and Leland Avenue.
“I think we had every single truck we own out parading them in. I would say there were six trucks, three in front, three in back. It was really, really beautiful,” said Molly Colden, a member of the fire department and the pastor’s wife.
The original building was the centerpiece of the community, said Eleanor Stanton, a retired minister who drives 50 minutes from Long Lake to attend services in Schroon Lake.
“People talk about when they were teenagers, sitting on the old wall. That was the place to hang out,” Stanton said. “And, of course, the porch on the house that was attached was the official reviewing stand for the annual parade.”
The steeple arrived before 9 a.m. and after three hours of preparations, it was hoisted up by a crane to the top of the church building, which is still under construction.
Church officials announced when they broke ground on the new building in June that they had hoped to be open by Christmas Eve. But Pastor Lynnette Cole said Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic caused some delays. The church should open by February or March.
Cole watched the “monumental day” from across the street Friday as she livestreamed the event on Facebook.
“When you see something like this happening, something big, the air feels different,” she said. “You can feel the hope, people getting excited, especially with a year like this, we need this. We need any hope we can get.”
Cole was just one of two dozen people who stood outside Friday waiting to see the steeple go up. Some took breaks in their cars to warm up and others held warm cups of coffee in their hands.
When the steeple was finally lifting off the ground, many captured the moment on their cellphones.
“This is a town that felt the fire, collectively, everybody felt it,” Cole said. “And then we watched as it sat there burnt. We watched as it came down. We watched as the site got cleared. We’ve been here through the whole thing.”
Cole said she hopes the arrival of the steeple shows the community there are better days to come.
