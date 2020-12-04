'The icing on the cake': Schroon Lake church steeple rises again

The original building was the centerpiece of the community, said Eleanor Stanton, a retired minister who drives 50 minutes from Long Lake to attend services in Schroon Lake.

“People talk about when they were teenagers, sitting on the old wall. That was the place to hang out,” Stanton said. “And, of course, the porch on the house that was attached was the official reviewing stand for the annual parade.”

The steeple arrived before 9 a.m. and after three hours of preparations, it was hoisted up by a crane to the top of the church building, which is still under construction.

Church officials announced when they broke ground on the new building in June that they had hoped to be open by Christmas Eve. But Pastor Lynnette Cole said Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic caused some delays. The church should open by February or March.

Cole watched the “monumental day” from across the street Friday as she livestreamed the event on Facebook.

“When you see something like this happening, something big, the air feels different,” she said. “You can feel the hope, people getting excited, especially with a year like this, we need this. We need any hope we can get.”