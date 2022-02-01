The Hyde unveils Smithsonian printmaking exhibit

GLENS FALLS — Black artist and printmaker Robert Blackburn's work and life are now on display at The Hyde Collection. The exhibit opened on Saturday and will be on display until April 24.

Johnathan Canning, director of curatorial affairs and programming at The Hyde, said the exhibit brings an artist, one who is not a household name for most, into the spotlight.

Blackburn was an influential artist in the progression of printmaking in the country. As a teenager, he was afforded the opportunity to access great artists and techniques because of workshops and community provisions provided through the New Deal.

He graduated from The Art Students League, an art school in New York City, in June 1943. Four years later, he acquired his own lithographic press and opened his own workshop that was open to everyone.

The exhibit includes work from Blackburn, work from artists that he worked alongside or inspired, and work from artists who inspired Blackburn.

“The show is this sort of mixture of Blackburn as an artist and Blackburn as a teacher and a technical adviser to other artists,” Canning said.

The exhibit was organized by The Smithsonian Institution. Canning said that The Hyde signed up roughly three years ago to bring the show to Glens Falls.

The exhibit has been shown in Detroit, Kansas City and Davenport, Iowa. After the exhibit closes at The Hyde in late April it will go on to Colorado Springs, according to Canning.

It includes artists who are already a part of The Hyde Collection, like Robert Rauschenberg, Larry Rivers and John Von Wicht.

The inclusion of other artists to this exhibit will serve the tale of art in the second half of the 20th century that The Hyde has started to tell.

“This helps to fill out that story that we’ve started to tell,” Canning said.

Blackburn wasn’t able to support himself through his art alone.

He took a job with Universal Limited Art Editions in Long Island as a primary printmaker. ULAE produced prints of works from modern artists at that time. It was through this role that Blackburn was able to work with artists such as Rauschenberg.

“The artists come in and they don’t necessarily know what they can achieve with prints. He helps them realize their vision,” Canning said.

The idea of an artist’s work being produced as a print is second nature in today’s climate. But Canning said that prints “go in and out of favor.”

He pointed to different times where media, book and magazine illustration dominated printmaking. Lithography, which is a method of printmaking where a design onto a flat stone and affixed with the use of a chemical reaction was closely related to advertising and book media.

For that reason artists didn’t typically get involved with lithography.

“Blackburn was incredibly skilled at it. So he’s able to entice artists to use that medium because he can show them how to make it look better than just a magazine ad,” Canning said with a chuckle.

He pointed out that because of Blackburn, an artist like Rauschenberg, who normally would have left lithography to marketing media, would try this and other techniques for their art.

Canning stated that the addition of the Blackburn exhibit diversifies the artists highlighted by The Hyde. In 2019, the museum had an exhibit of works from Dox Thrash, an African American artist who provided a look into what African American life was like to the country prior to the civil rights movement.

Thrash was one of the many artists involved in the Federal Art Project, a New Deal program sponsored by the Works Progress Administration, to fund visual arts in the United States.

“Blackburn sort of picks up where that story left off with Blackburn as a teenager, amazingly at 13, meeting some of these WPA artists in the '30s,” Canning said.

The addition of the Blackburn exhibit allows for The Hyde to participate in the wider discussion involving artists of color nationally.

“You’ve got this great print technician who’s also an artist who helps and supports the work of artists we know like Rauschenberg,” Canning said. “He helps them go from painting into printmaking, and yet we don’t know about Robert Blackburn’s role in that.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

