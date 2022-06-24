The Hyde to celebrate 60th anniversary with exhibit of David Smith's work

GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection art museum announced an exhibition that will honor the fine arts museum’s 60th anniversary next year.

The “Songs of Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance” exhibit, which was curated by Jennifer Field, executive director of the David Smith estate, will be the first museum exhibition to focus exclusively on the indelible influence of music and dance on Smith’s work in painting, drawing and sculpture.

Smith is recognized historically as one of the great sculptors of the 20th century. He started spending summers in Bolton Landing in the late 1920s before settling down there permanently in the 1940s.

The exhibition will feature around 25 loans from private and public collections, the estate of Smith, and a selection of rare archival materials.

Field said that the Bolton Landing and Glens Falls areas were intertwined with Smith’s artwork.

“A dialogue with nature — the mountain landscape, the change of seasons, the flight of birds — is reflected in his artwork in every medium,” she said.

Inspired by live performances in the Adirondack region and in New York City in the 1940s, Smith started an artistic campaign that depicts dancing figures and musicians absorbed by song, according to a news release.

Smith’s work would later become grander in scale, and more abstract. The impact that music, dance and his surroundings in Bolton Landing were critical to his artistic maturity, according to a news release from The Hyde.

His daughter Candida Smith said that her father’s love for music and dance was closely linked to his identity.

“He always said that an artist is a person of their time and he responded to the contemporaneous performing arts along with writing, painting and sculpture,” she said.

Smith was a key figure in the foundation of The Hyde prior to his passing in 1965. He was friends with Charlotte Hyde, founder of the museum and he was one of the earliest trustees for the collection.

He curated The Hyde’s first summer exhibition, installing his own sculptures on the lawn.

The exhibit honoring The Hyde’s 60th anniversary will feature two 12-foot-tall vertical sculptures from Smith’s career that “poetically evoke the essence of music, dance, and nature,” according to a news release.

The exhibit is set to open June 24 through Sept. 17, 2023, running alongside the museum’s 60th anniversary celebration.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

