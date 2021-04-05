The Hyde joins other art galleries in regional effort

A grant offered before the pandemic has turned into a lifeline for local art galleries.
Beginning with a show at the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, nine studios will be showing exhibitions this year drawn from the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum’s extensive collection.
Thanks to a grant from the Henry Luce Foundation, the pieces are coming at no charge to each gallery, and the Tang is doing all the framing and in some cases also installing the pieces, which are some of the most costly parts of setting up a show.
“For some of our colleagues, it’s making a huge difference when they are really strapped, coming out of COVID with some pretty hefty staff cuts,” said Dayton Director Ian Berry, the director of the Tang at Skidmore College. “We are very lucky we had this grant before the pandemic happened, and that they let us expand it in such a way that it helped arts organizations reopen.”
It has also helped forge new ties between the galleries.
“What I love about this project is we’ve all been friends, but we’ve rarely done anything of substance together,” Berry said. “I think restaurants in Saratoga have done more things together.”
Until now, gallery managers never called each other to ask to borrow an essential item, he said.
“We would never have thought of calling and saying, ‘Can I borrow your display case?’ We probably should have been doing that a lot more,” he said. “That’s definitely happening now.”
Out of the closets
The new effort also led to Tang leaders brainstorming individually with managers of each gallery, to find new treasures from the storage at the Tang.
At the Hyde, the show will be Summer Bomb Pop: Collections in Dialogue, May 1 through October. In it, the Hyde will display several 20th century works from the Hyde’s Feibes & Schmitt Collection with 16 contemporary abstract paintings from Tang.
Other galleries created shows from more “eccentric” items in Tang’s storage, Berry said.
“We are highlighting collections pretty much no one has seen before, bringing them out to the public, forging new collaborations. That’s the most exciting part of this,” he said.
At SPAC’s new building, the public will get to see a Tang collection of psychedelic rock concert posters from San Francisco. That show may include lighting and other design elements.
“I’m sure it’s going to be the hit” of the project, Berry said.
For that show, the Tang has commissioned a new piece of music, which will be the closing event.
“That has already prompted us to talk about the next collaborative music event, this fall,” Berry added. “And we’re getting new research done on our collection at the same time. These researchers are teaching us details about some of the design elements in the posters that we’ve never known before.”
Seeing new sides
The Tang will also be hosting a show, using postcards drawn by artist Ellsworth Kelly. The artist’s foundation is located in Spencertown in Columbia County, but does not have a public gallery there. That show will run July 10 to Nov. 28.
“Funny, humorous, revealing, flirty, those are not words that come up with Ellsworth Kelly’s artwork. This is a new side of him, and perfect for a college art gallery,” Berry said of the show. “It’s a revealing, provocative postcard collection that he sent to friends throughout his life.”
Even Yaddo, the artists' retreat in Saratoga Springs, has joined in, opening the mansion that is usually used only by invited artists who need space to focus on their work.
On select days, from August through October, one room of the mansion will be open to the public to see a collection of dance photographs by Carl Van Vechten.
“We understand Carl Van Vechten did visit Yaddo — not as a guest, but to photograph people. We are researching that, hoping to learn something,” said curator Lisa Kolosek.
Berry added with a laugh, “He was a guest of a guest.”
Managing the flow
There is still some uncertainty about how much the galleries can open to the public this summer and fall. It’s not clear yet whether the public is willing to risk such events, and much must still be worked out in terms of managing the flow of people in tight spaces.
“This is an anxious time to get back into it,” Berry said.
In some cases, there may be Zoom viewings. Other venues may go further than just opening to the public, even holding live events, such as talks about the collection.
“All of us are committed to being open to the public in some way during our exhibitions,” Berry said.
For more details about each venue and its shows, go to tang.skidmore.edu and look for the All Together Now collection.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.