The Hyde joins other art galleries in regional effort

A grant offered before the pandemic has turned into a lifeline for local art galleries.

Beginning with a show at the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, nine studios will be showing exhibitions this year drawn from the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum’s extensive collection.

Thanks to a grant from the Henry Luce Foundation, the pieces are coming at no charge to each gallery, and the Tang is doing all the framing and in some cases also installing the pieces, which are some of the most costly parts of setting up a show.

“For some of our colleagues, it’s making a huge difference when they are really strapped, coming out of COVID with some pretty hefty staff cuts,” said Dayton Director Ian Berry, the director of the Tang at Skidmore College. “We are very lucky we had this grant before the pandemic happened, and that they let us expand it in such a way that it helped arts organizations reopen.”

It has also helped forge new ties between the galleries.

“What I love about this project is we’ve all been friends, but we’ve rarely done anything of substance together,” Berry said. “I think restaurants in Saratoga have done more things together.”