GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection announced big plans of new exhibits, programs and leadership to come in 2023.

At a media-only event Thursday, the new curators were welcomed. The new staff includes Katelyn Foley, curator of education and engagement; Derin Tanyol, curator of modern and contemporary art; and Bryn Schockmel, curator of the permanent collection.

"We are glad to have such incredible people join us," said John Lefner, the museum's chief operations and development director. Lefner will see a change of role on May 1 when he becomes CEO of The Hyde Collection, following his election to the position by the board of trustees.

The announcement from officials of the curators was accompanied by the new exhibit of "The Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection of African American Art: Works on Paper" that opened on Jan. 28.

Tanyol spoke about the collection extensively and how the exhibit is a way for the art museum to honor Black History Month. She is the museum's first curator of modern and contemporary art and is a 19th century through 21st century art specialist.

"I feel very proud to be in this new role given how important modern and contemporary art have been to The Hyde Collection," she said. "The Hyde is often thought of as a repository of old masterworks."

The Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection is a traveling exhibit that originated in Texas. Tanyol organized the pairing and placement of the exhibit by spreading out thumbnails of the art on her kitchen counter, then followed with the placement of the framed work on walls of the museum.

Tanyol worked to categorize the exhibit comprised of 65 art pieces.

"It is one of the most comprehensive collections of work by Black artists from the 19th through 21st centuries and contains essentially a who is who of African American greats like Jacob Lawrence, Elizabeth Catlett, William H. Johnson, Aaron Douglas, Henry Ossawa Tanner, and many more," she said.

Tanyol said that the 65 works of art depict "rich, fulfilling and positive lives" of African Americans, which was what the Kelleys wanted with the collection.

"There is one section on the temporary wall in the center of the gallery where you will see seven works of art that deal with racial injustices, slavery and civil rights," she said. "Seven works of 65 total is ultimately a small percentage of the show."

She added that the rest of the show is upbeat by design.

Schockmel, who interned with The Hyde Collection in 2013 and 2014, is working to curate the permanent collection located in the Hyde House. She said that with this year being the 60th anniversary of the collection, she is excited to pull out some original pieces from collection founder Charlotte Hyde.

"Charlotte had incredibly diverse taste when it came to collecting, ranging from medieval stained glass windows to contemporary paintings," she said. "This exhibition will showcase some of those works, particularly some treasures from the vault which haven't been on display in a while and some works on paper that are light sensitive that can't be shown that often."

Schockmel said there will be plenty of exhibitions throughout 2023, with the next being the annual high school juried show from May 6 to June 4. Following that will be "Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, & Dance" from June 24 to Sept. 17. To finish out the year, from Oct. 7 to Dec. 31, the final exhibit will be "Edgar Degas, The Private Impressionist: Works on Paper by the Artist and his Circle."

Katelyn Foley is the curator of education and engagement for the museum and gave an update on the ongoing partnership with the Glens Falls City School District.

"We are glad to be offering school break classes and workshops including our upcoming February break art exploration for youth grades three through six. Also workshops for elementary and secondary students," she said. "Additionally, our work with secondary students is expanding with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding that was granted from Warren County to develop needed space for Glens Falls City School District students. We believe this partnership is a wonderful development and with further resources can expand these offerings to other local school districts."

Over 2,000 people participated in educational programming by the museum in 2022, 800 being youths. Foley joined the curation team in March 2022.

"Programming last year included guided tours, visual art classes and workshops, lectures, conversations, film screenings, book discussions and dance performances," she said.