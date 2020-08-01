The Hyde Collection reopens for first time since March

GLENS FALLS — For the first time in over four months, The Hyde Collection opened its doors to visitors with a new exhibit on Saturday, and because of the the pandemic, strict social distancing protocols are in place.

Attendance was sparse early afternoon, but staff were expecting around 34 visitors throughout the day. Groups of four are permitted to enter the museum every 10 minutes in order to maintain social distancing.

Masks are mandatory and directional arrows on the walls point the way, but the safety measures weren’t enough to damper the spirits of Jonathan Canning, the museum’s curator and program director.

“Art is all about seeing the real thing, being in front of that unique object that was sculpted or forged, painted or drawn,” he said.

The museum was forced to shift its programming online during the shutdown, displaying a number of exhibits on its website through a series of high-definition digital photos.

But in the spacious Wood Gallery, a series of black-and-white photographs belonging to he J.S. Wooley Collection line the walls.

Wooley served as the official photographer of Silver Bay from 1908 to 1923 and captured familiar scenes throughout the region during that period.