GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection offered a preview for the media of its new "once in a lifetime" exhibit to celebrate the museum's 60th anniversary.

The exhibition Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance, curated by Dr. Jennifer Field, executive director of the Smith Estate, is on display from June 24 to Sept. 17.

This is the first museum exhibit to focus exclusively on the influence of music and dance on Smith's work in painting, drawing, and sculpture.

The artist was born in Indiana, but created much of the exhibits works while living in Bolton Landing in the 1940s and was inspired by his relationships with other artists, dancers and musicians in the Lake George region.

"It was so important to bring this exhibit to the Hyde in particular because of David Smith's deep ties to The Hyde Collection; he was friends with the founder and the first director of the museum," Field told The Post-Star on Friday morning. "This body of work demonstrates the personal relationships that he forged with progressive performing artists in the region, so it felt very regionally specific and a way to honor the Hyde's anniversary."

The exhibition features 31 pieces loaned by major private and public collections including Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Harvard Art Museums, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, and the Estate of David Smith, in addition to archival materials from the estate and works from The Hyde’s permanent collection.

The exhibit is being called a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" because unlike most art exhibitions, it will not travel to be displayed at other museums. Field also said many of the pieces in the collection were brought together in the show for the first time, with some even making their public debut.

"It's so special and unique and I hope people will come to see it because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Field said.

Several dance workshops will also be offered inspired by the work of Smith, with the opportunity for a performance at SPAC after participating in one of the programs.

At the event, the Dake Family, owners of the Stewart's Shops, presented a check for $25,000 to the museum and Francine and Robert Nemer, of the local Nemer car dealerships, presented a check of $100,000 for educational programs.