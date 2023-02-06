GLENS FALLS — The board of trustees of The Hyde Collection on Monday announced the election of John Lefner, the art museum's current chief operations and development officer, as the museum’s new CEO.

He will replace retiring CEO Norman Dascher Jr. on May 1 and will become the 16th leader in the museum’s 60-year history.

"Lefner brings new-generation leadership to The Hyde," a news release states.

Jason Ward, chair of the board of trustees, thanked Dascher for his "exceptional leadership during a difficult period" for the museum.

“His vision and business acumen financially stabilized our organization, reducing expenses by creating a five-year capital replacement plan and instituting smart financial decisions to minimize monthly expenses for the organization. He established a successful new development program, implemented a new position for the curator of modern and contemporary art, updated hardware, software and the security system, led the organization through a successful American Alliance of Museums Museum Assessment Program review, updated the strategic plan, and so much more," the news release states. "The Hyde is very well-positioned for a leadership transition.”

Ward said Lefner, as the new chief executive officer, “will mark a new era of growth and civic engagement for the museum."

"John is deeply committed to pursuing the vision to bring exceptional exhibitions and programming to The Hyde, like this summer’s premiere Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance. He is poised to work alongside our three new, extremely talented curators to deliver outstanding art experiences for members and visitors alike. John is the leader we need at this transformational moment.”

Lefner, in his current role as chief operations and development officer The Hyde, provides "leadership to fundraising, relationship cultivation, marketing and physical plant solutions" for the organization.

In the past two years, Lefner and his team have exceeded fundraising targets, launched the campus Reimagine Project, "executed two highly successful galas and bolstered community confidence in the organization throughout the pandemic," according to the museum's release.

Lefner previously served as district executive director at Capital District YMCA, director of operations at Saratoga Independent School and assistant director of operations at Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne.

Throughout the years, the museum has expanded from the historic Hyde home to include a modern museum complex with an auditorium, classroom, five galleries and a state-of-the-art storage facility.