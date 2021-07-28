The Hyde Collection displaying rare Van Dyck oil sketch

GLENS FALLS — A 17th century oil sketch discovered in an upstate barn and created by the renowned Flemish painter Anthony Van Dyck is now on display at The Hyde Collection for a limited time.

The painting is a preparatory sketch for Van Dyck’s “St. Jerome,” which is currently on exhibit at a museum in the Netherlands. He was just 18 or 19 when the painting was completed, according to a news release.

The oil sketch was discovered in a barn in Kinderhook in 2002 and was later acquired by Albert B. Roberts, an art collector from Hudson. Roberts was convinced the work was special and began researching the piece over the course of several years.

After consulting several art historians, the panel was authenticated as a work by Van Dyck in March. It’s unclear how the piece ended up in New York.

“I’m very happy that the Van Dyck sketch will be at one of my favorite museums, The Hyde Collection of Glens Falls, and that fellow New Yorkers will have the opportunity to see it,” Roberts said in a statement.

The sketch, which will be returned to Europe at the end of the exhibit, was painted from a live model and focuses on the physical effects of aging on the male body, according to a news release.