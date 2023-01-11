The Hyde appoints curator of permanent collection

GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection has appointed Bryn Schockmel as the museum’s new curator of the permanent collection.

Schockmel, a curator specializing in Italian Renaissance and Baroque art, comes to The Hyde from the Oklahoma City Museum of Art. She joined the staff on Jan. 9.

Norman Dascher Jr., chief executive officer, said the staff is “thrilled” that Schockmel is joining the team as the museum celebrates its 60th anniversary.

“Dr. Schockmel shares our passion for the mission of The Hyde to maintain a museum for the exhibition of the permanent collection and to promote and cultivate the improvement of the fine arts for the education and benefit of the residents of Glens Falls and vicinity and the general public,” he said in a news release.

“Through her work at other museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Harvard Art Museums, and The Clark Art Institute, she has applied her academic rigor to bring new insights to art collections that forge interdisciplinary conversations about important topics. I am delighted to welcome her to The Hyde’s staff and look forward to working with her in shaping the museum’s exhibition program,” he added.

As curator of the permanent collection, Schockmel will be responsible overseeing the 5,000-plus works in the collection of Charlotte Pruyn Hyde.

Schockmel is originally from upstate New York. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Skidmore College, her master’s degree from Courtauld Institute of Art in London, and her doctorate in Italian Renaissance art history from Boston University.

After graduating in 2019, Schockmel moved to Oklahoma City to begin her Kress/AAMD Fellowship for Provenance Research at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art. Over the course of her fellowship, Schockmel researched the provenance, or ownership history, of works in the museum’s permanent collection and curated an exhibition, Art with a History, that highlighted some of her more interesting findings.

In the fall of 2020, she began her new position as curator at OKCMOA. Her first major project was coordinating curator for the large-scale traveling exhibition The Painters of Pompeii: Roman Frescoes from the National Archaeological Museum, Naples. That was followed by an original exhibition, The Perfect Shot: Walter Iooss Jr. and the Art of Sports Photography. The monographic retrospective featured 85 works spanning the over-50-year career of legendary Sports Illustrated photographer Walter Iooss Jr.

“I am excited to return to The Hyde Collection, now in the role of curator, as it will provide the opportunity for me to engage with an exceptional collection of art and develop exhibitions that can foster interdisciplinary conversations,” Schockmel said in a news release. “I am energized by the museum’s mission and commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

The museum announced its schedule for its 2023 season titled “Celebrating 60 Years & Reimagining the Future. The exhibits are as follows:

Jan. 28 – April 23 — The Harmon and Harriet Kelly Collection of African American Art: Works on Paper

May 6 – June 4 — Annual High School Juried Show

June 24 – Sept. 17 — Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, & Dance

Oct. 7 – Dec. 31 — Edgar Degas, The Private Impressionist Works on Paper by the Artist and his Circle