The Holiday Parade marches again

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The sidewalks were lined with empty lawn chairs and warm blankets to hold the spots of eager parade-goers Sunday morning, hours before the 1 p.m. start time.

The South Glens Falls Fire Company Holiday Parade returned to Route 9 on Sunday. The event was warmly welcomed back by the community after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By 10 a.m., members of the fire company were placing cones in the road to secure the route for the floats. Jack Hall Plumbing and Heating was among one of the first participants getting into position in front of Mr. Bill’s restaurant, next to the inflatable snow globe float presented by South Glens Falls Pop Warner football and cheerleading teams.

Megan Quinn, chair of the parade committee and vice president of the fire company, said many new participants and sponsors joined the lineup to kick off the holiday season and donate non-perishable food to the Moreau Community Center Food Pantry or toys to the local Marines' Toys for Boys and Girls program.

Each participant is required to present at least one item as the entry fee, but some floats, like the pickup truck decorated by Tease Salon and Beauty Bar, proudly displayed the number of canned goods they donated this year.

Trophies were distributed before the floats made their way down the route and proudly displayed for the crowd to see. Tanglewood Elementary School received the prize for best theme for its “Elf on the Shelf” themed float. Bolton Dance Academy won the trophy for best dance group and Moreau Elementary took home best school float.

This year’s theme, "Timeless Traditions," inspired many participants to remember the childhood wonder that the holidays evoke. Characters like the Grinch and Whos of Whoville were joined by gingerbread men doing tricks and throwing candy to the eager children on the edges of the road.

The Moreau Community Center led the way from the starting point at Carriage Traders with furry four-legged friends joining them on the walk. The familiar sound of fire engines and marching bands followed behind and led the way for the elaborate floats that followed.

The sunny day brought out community members of all ages, some camping out for hours to claim their seats or viewing from the comfort of their vehicles.

The parade offered something for everyone — from the American Legion Riders of Hudson Falls to the students of the Guiding Steps Dance School and an appearance from the man in the red suit himself, Santa, closing out the lineup in a horse-drawn carriage.

For many attendees the parade is a family tradition that has marked a place on the calendar throughout generations. The Gonyea family said they have been coming to the parade since they were young and now bring their two children every year.

Not only were the participants donned in holiday gear, but many members of the audience brought out their favorite Santa hats and Christmas dresses. The family’s friend, Ed Burt joined them wearing a festive ugly Christmas sweater-themed suit.

“This is the first time I have been in the crowd in 11 years. I always play the Grinch, but this year the softball team is borrowing my costume,” Burt said.

While some residents like the Roggie/Thomas family have been attending the parade for more than three decades and now say the parade is a family tradition, some parade-goers attended for the first time this year.

Erin Lozier joined Amanda Fifield and her family in front of St. Michael’s Church as their young children chased each other, anxiously awaiting the sights to come. Lozier and her family were attending for the first time so their preschoolers could enjoy the excitement together.

“We are locals, but this is our first time at the parade. I am most excited to see the kids’ reactions,” Lozier said.

Fifield is a parade regular and was happy to see the return of the annual event.

“It starts off the holiday season for my family,” she shared.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0