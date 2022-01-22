The History Beat: West Mountain's triple chairlift opens in 1972

From The Post-Star in 1972:

Matt Reed holds the distinction of a number of firsts in the history of West Mountain Ski Center in Queensbury.

He was the first to use the ski center’s rope tow in 1961, the first to ride the double chairlift in 1962, the first to ride the single chairlift in 1965, and the first, along with Jim Potter and Tim Reed, to ride the new triple chairlift on Jan. 29, 1972, The Post-Star reported on Feb.4, 1972.

Mike Brandt, owner at the time, spent $300,000 — the equivalent of about $2.02 million in 2022 dollars — to construct the lift as part of a project to expand the ski center by 86 acres.

The lift was 3,400 feet long, had 145 chairs, and could transport up to 1,670 skiers an hour.

Crandall Library: The Crandall Library reference department answered 14,553 questions from patrons in 1971. – Jan. 29

Sports trivia: Ski editor Don Metivier reported that Dan Harvey, a 14-year-old Glens Falls High School student, “established himself as a racer to watch” when he placed second in the second boys race at the Tibbetts McCarty Eastern Junior downhill ski races at West Mountain Ski Center. – Feb. 2

Fun fact: Timothy Buckley of South Glens Falls became the third brother in his family to achieve Eagle Scout rank. Buckley, a sophomore at St. Mary’s Academy, was a member of Boy Scout Troop 102 of St. Michael’s School. Brothers Douglas and Robert Jr. had previously achieved Eagle Scout rank. – Feb. 5

Sports trivia: Doug Beaty and Art Dehay scored 24 and 23 points, respectively, as the Y-Men defeated the Chaparalls 88-81 in a YMCA Men’s Basketball League game. Jim Hartpence scored 48 points for the Chaparalls. – Feb. 5

Business: Albany Engineered Systems purchased the Broughton Corp. on Quaker Road in Queensbury, located at the complex of what is now the offices of Warren Washington Albany ARC. The company that made equipment for the paper industry was established at Appleton, Wisconsin, in 1929. It moved to Glens Falls in 1937, and later to Queensbury. — Feb. 4

At the movies: “Dirty Harry,” starring Clint Eastwood, was held over for a second week at Cinema I in Queensbury.

Editorial: “Can a chubby 11-year-old girl from Oslo, Norway find fame and fortune at the Winter Olympics? Well, of course. At least Sonja Henie did. Miss Henie finished a tearful last in ladies’ figure skating at the first Winter Olympics in 1924, but she was gold medalist in the event in 1928, 1932 and 1936. A lucrative career in Hollywood films and professional ice shows followed. “Now, nearly 2,300 athletes from 30 countries are competing in 35 events at the 1972 Olympics at Sapporo, Japan.” – Feb. 4

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

