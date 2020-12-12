The History Beat: Urban renewal, a 'calico hop' and Babe Ruth at the plate

Fun fact: On Feb. 13, 1885, The Morning Star reported that round trip train tickets between Glens Falls and Washington, D.C., for Grover Cleveland’s inauguration were on sale for $14.75, the equivalent of $395.95 in 2020 dollars.

Fun fact: On March 12, 1971, The Post-Star reported that National Mohawk Power Corp., now National Grid, hired Sandy Hanna of Glens Falls as its first female meter reader.

Head-turning headline: “New York Would Sell Its Surplus White Mice” (a story about white mice no longer being used for pneumonia tests because of the invention of sulfa drugs) – The Post-Star, Jan. 24, 1946

Sports trivia: On Jan. 24, 1946, The Post-Star reported that the General Electric girl’s recreational basketball team defeated the Catheter quintet 28-15 the previous evening in the featured game at the Glens Falls Junior High School gymnasium.

Sports trivia: “Babe Ruth is in hot water again. Just what the temperature of the water is was a question burning the thoughts of 15,000 fans who saw him throw diamond dust in an umpire’s face.” – The Post-Star, May 26, 1922