The History Beat: Urban renewal, a 'calico hop' and Babe Ruth at the plate
The History Beat: Urban renewal, a 'calico hop' and Babe Ruth at the plate

Urban renewal

The Glens Falls Urban Renewal Agency began demolishing houses on Hudson Avenue in February 1971 for a neighborhood redevelopment initiative.

This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “The lumbermen have not prayed in vane for snow.” – The Morning Star, Dec. 31, 1883

19th century vocabulary: Calico hop – a ball at which women wear calico fabric dresses instead of silk or satin. “There will be a ‘calico hop’ at the Lake House, Lake George, on Thursday evening next. … D.V. Brown and A.H. Fennel are the floor managers.” – The Morning Star, Feb. 9, 1885

Urban renewal: On Feb. 26, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Globe Construction Co. of Albany began demolition of 35 vacant houses on Hudson Avenue in the first phase of the city's Urban Renewal Agency Neighborhood Development program. It was estimated the demolition would take about six days.

Downtown: “Theodore Comstock, the grocery man, appeared on the streets yesterday with a handsome new delivery sleigh.” – The Morning Star, Dec. 19, 1884

Downtown: On March 9, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Glens Falls National Bank donated sets of china with a blue forget-me-not pattern on a white background to the Glens Falls Home for Aged Women and the Glens Falls Senior Center.

Fun fact: On Feb. 13, 1885, The Morning Star reported that round trip train tickets between Glens Falls and Washington, D.C., for Grover Cleveland’s inauguration were on sale for $14.75, the equivalent of $395.95 in 2020 dollars.

Fun fact: On March 12, 1971, The Post-Star reported that National Mohawk Power Corp., now National Grid, hired Sandy Hanna of Glens Falls as its first female meter reader.

Head-turning headline: “New York Would Sell Its Surplus White Mice” (a story about white mice no longer being used for pneumonia tests because of the invention of sulfa drugs) – The Post-Star, Jan. 24, 1946

Sports trivia: On Jan. 24, 1946, The Post-Star reported that the General Electric girl’s recreational basketball team defeated the Catheter quintet 28-15 the previous evening in the featured game at the Glens Falls Junior High School gymnasium.

Sports trivia: “Babe Ruth is in hot water again. Just what the temperature of the water is was a question burning the thoughts of 15,000 fans who saw him throw diamond dust in an umpire’s face.” – The Post-Star, May 26, 1922

Editorial: “Within the next few months thousands of tourists will pass through Glens Falls. Some of them, undoubtedly, will patronize our mercantile institutions. It would not be a bad plan to let them know that Glens Falls is glad to have them.” – The Post-Star, May 27, 1922

Quotable: “A quartet of local vocalists serenaded The Star office last night. The selections were well received and appreciated by the night toilers.” – The Morning Star, Aug. 19, 1884

+1 
Maury Thompson

Thompson

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

