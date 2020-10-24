The History Beat: Ups and downs in local sports from the '40s

This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “The frost not only looked forth on Wednesday night, but came forth in its wonted (usual) strength, closing the outdoor flower season.” – The Granville Sentinel, Oct. 13, 1876
19th century vocabulary: Peroration, the concluding part of a speech. “Why is an orator during his peroration like a man about to dress in the morning? Because he’s nearing his close.” – The Granville Sentinel, Nov. 3, 1876
Downtown: On Aug. 13, 1884, The Morning Star reported that Glens Falls Village Clerk Clark Patterson prohibited unlicensed street vendors from continuing to sell fruit at the corner of Glen and Ridge streets.
Downtown: On Jan. 29, 1971, The Post-Star reported the Braydon and Chapman music store at the corner of Glen Street and Hudson Avenue, where Domino’s Pizza is located now, closed. A series of owners had operated the business at various downtown locations since 1911.
Fun fact: On Dec. 12, 1945, The Post-Star reported that Glens Falls 335 World War II veterans would join American Legion Post 233 of Glens Falls at the organization’s largest mass installation ceremony in post history. The installation would bring membership to about 1,000.
Fun fact: On Aug. 7, 1884, The Morning Star reported that Mrs. Lyman Wood of Thurman did “her share of the task each day” as she worked with her husband in the bark woods that season. “She did the ringing, splitting and piling, and seems content to know that she is helping her husband.”
Fun fact: On Jan. 5, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Beth C. Humphrey of Lake George was the first 18-year-old in Warren County to register to vote.
Sports trivia: On Dec. 12, 1945, The Post-Star reported that Greenwich High School went undefeated for the season to win the Tri-County Six-Man Football Championship.
Sports trivia: On Dec. 20, 1949, The Post-Star reported that “a scrappy Skidmore College five from Glens Falls” lost their season opening basketball game on the road 45-38 to Albany College of Pharmacy. Skidmore Extension College was located at the former Glens Falls Academy building on Chester Street, later Glens Falls Salvation Army and now a medical office and apartments.
Head-turning headline: “Coffin Opened; Finds Body Not Her Brother’s” – The Post-Star, April 17, 1922
Editorial: “We still believe firmly in the old adage that the best government is the one that has the fewest laws. However, the threat of disagreeable legislation can work miracles in bringing solutions of neglected problems. And that is what is happening in the case of health insurance. Those who fear socialized medicine the most today are sparing no effort to circumvent it by bringing voluntary health insurance to the people.” – The Post-Star, Dec. 11, 1945
Quotable: “Midway between Saratoga and Lake George the tourist finds a lively interest in the smart city of Glens Falls, a place so unlike its drowsy neighbors that it seems the incarnation of perpetual motion.” – The Morning Star, June 26, 1884, quoting a Newark Register travel writer
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.