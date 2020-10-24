The History Beat: Ups and downs in local sports from the '40s

Fun fact: On Aug. 7, 1884, The Morning Star reported that Mrs. Lyman Wood of Thurman did “her share of the task each day” as she worked with her husband in the bark woods that season. “She did the ringing, splitting and piling, and seems content to know that she is helping her husband.”

Fun fact: On Jan. 5, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Beth C. Humphrey of Lake George was the first 18-year-old in Warren County to register to vote.

Sports trivia: On Dec. 12, 1945, The Post-Star reported that Greenwich High School went undefeated for the season to win the Tri-County Six-Man Football Championship.

Sports trivia: On Dec. 20, 1949, The Post-Star reported that “a scrappy Skidmore College five from Glens Falls” lost their season opening basketball game on the road 45-38 to Albany College of Pharmacy. Skidmore Extension College was located at the former Glens Falls Academy building on Chester Street, later Glens Falls Salvation Army and now a medical office and apartments.

Head-turning headline: “Coffin Opened; Finds Body Not Her Brother’s” – The Post-Star, April 17, 1922