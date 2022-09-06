The History Beat: Townhouses project caused temporary disruptions

From The Post-Star in 1972 – 50 years ago:

The section of Hudson Avenue between Park and South streets in Glens Falls was temporarily closed to traffic and torn up during construction of the Henry Hudson Townhouses complex 50 years ago.

Traffic wasn’t the only thing disrupted.

“Mrs. Beverly Tennant of 93 Broad St. came to the Common Council meeting Wednesday night demanding to know why she had no water for five days over the last weekend,” The Post-Star reported on Sept. 8.

Tennant said the construction company building the townhouses had damaged a water main near her home.

The Common Council authorized the city Urban Renewal Agency to investigate who was responsible for repairing the water line.

The townhouses were demolished and replaced with the Village Green Apartments in 2008.

In another Urban Renewal Agency development, Mayor Robert Cronin announced that controversy over the city’s commitment to construct a downtown parking garage threatened a developer’s plan to construct a downtown shopping mall with 40 stores, The Post-Star reported on Sept. 13.

Performing arts: The newly organized Adirondack Choral Society held its first rehearsal in the choir room at First Presbyterian Church in Glens Falls. The new choir had 23 charter members. James Fromme, part-time music instructor at Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack, was director. Fromme formerly was a soloist with the Robert Shaw Chorale and frequently appeared as a soloist in New York City. — Sept. 19

Grand Ole Opry: The local Civil Air Patrol squadron sponsored a “Stars of the Grand Ole Opry” concert Sept. 16 at the Glens Falls High School auditorium featuring Kitty Wells, Tex Ritter, Johnny Wright, Bill Phillips and Bobby Wright. Local artists Smokey Greene and Bob Jennings also appeared. Shows were at 7:15 and 9:15 p.m. Admission was $4 for adults and $3 for children — the equivalent of $28.15 and $21.11 in 2022 dollars. – Sept. 15

SPAC: Saratoga Performing Arts Center was set to close out its season with a three-night series of concerts with singer/composer Chuck Berry, famous for his 1955 hit “Maybeline,” on Sept.14, comedian Bill Cosby on Sept. 15, and Stevie Wonder and Dr. John on Sept. 16. — Sept. 14

Sports trivia: Jim Town, Jim Duggan (later wrestler “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan) and Willie Steans were co-captains of the 1972 Glens Falls High School football team. — Sept. 15

Sports trivia: Whitehall High School graduate Mike Smith, 6-foot, 175 pounds, was a starting defensive back for the University of Vermont Catamounts football team. — Sept. 9

Editorial: “Though a word to the wise may be sufficient, there is little reason to expect this of a word to would-be airplane hijackers. Wise they are not. Greedy, kooky, venturesome and daring, thirsters for notoriety, but not wise. The word we have in mind may conceivably strike home, though, should someone toying with the idea of extortion in the wild blue skies read this. So here goes. The word is that statistics in hijackers thus far show that such attempts have about as much chance of success as butter has of staying firm on Death Valley sands at midday.” — Sept. 13

Quotable: “Glens Falls is one of my favorite places. The children are so wholesome, receptive and yet the teens are very much aware.” — Author “Miss Rose,” whose full name was Rose Di Salvo, speaking on the topic “Poise, Posture and Personality,” to an assembly of female students at St. Mary’s Academy.