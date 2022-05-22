The History Beat: Townhouses, new fire station built in 1972

From The Post-Star in 1972:

“After several delays, a 100-foot, 50-ton crane dropped the first module of the Henry Hudson Townhouses into place on its foundation yesterday,” The Post-Star reported on May 31.

It was novel construction technology at the time, which put the city’s Urban Renewal Agency program in the national limelight.

Each townhouse unit was delivered in three sections, about 90% complete.

“The only work required is for the boxes, about 12 feet by 30 feet, to be connected, inside stairs erected, and wiring and plumbing hooked up.”

Four members of Local 229, United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, picketed the construction site because the contractor employed non-union labor.

The federal government paid 75% of the cost of the project, the first prefabricated, federally subsidized housing complex in the nation.

In retrospect, many today view the project as more of a stumble than a step forward.

The townhouse units, designed originally for a project in Florida, were expensive to heat and the condition of the structures deteriorated quickly.

The townhouses were replaced in 2008 with Village Green Apartments.

In another city Urban Renewal Agency project around that time, land was cleared to construct the new Broad Street fire station, The Post-Star reported on June 2.

Crandall Library: In recognition of Dairy Month, Crandall Library exhibited South Glens Falls resident Herbert Doetsch’s collection of local milk bottles. – June 7

PTA: The Lake George Parent Teacher Association presented a lifetime honorary membership to Martha Starche, librarian at Caldwell-Lake George Public Library. – June 9

SPAC: The Chuck Mangione Quartet was set to open the Saratoga Performing Arts Center summer concert season on June 9. “The program is billed as a 'sound college,' mixing improvisational jazz, folk songs, guitar and symphony orchestration.” Dave Mason, formerly with the band Traffic, and Todd Rundgren were scheduled to perform at SPAC on June 11. Kathy Loudon and Andrea Bolinder of Queensbury along with Nancy and Sally Hadley of Lake George, students at Glens Falls Ballet Center, were selected to dance in six New York City Ballet performances of “The Nutcracker” July 5-8 at SPAC. The Julliard Acting Company was added as a new third arts company in residence for the season, performing a series of four plays, with eight performances each week, at the SPA Summer Theatre. The series was set to open July 3 with the comedy “School for Scandal.” – June 8, 10, 12

Washington County: Jane Connor represented the Sugar and Spice 4-H Club of Easton in the 25-mile Washington County Walkathon to raise money for a new horse barn. – June 8

Editorial: “Hmmmm, now. How’s that again? If you want to vote in favor of fluoridating Glens Falls’ water supply, you cast a ‘No’ vote. But if you are against the idea, you mark your ballot ‘Yes.’ Sounds much like a modern take on the old comedy routine about ‘Who’s on first?’ Sorry if it’s all very confusing, but that’s the way it is. ‘Yes’ really means ‘No,’ and ‘No’ is interpreted as ‘Yes’ in the Nov. 7 balloting. It’s all because of the way the proposition will read on the referendum. Actually, the voters will be asked to decide if they want to prohibit fluoridation of water. … Pros and cons of the matter already are being widely debated, five months before the referendum. … The enlightened citizen will ponder the issue with an open mind. He will listen to the arguments, consider the sources, and then make up his own mind to vote. Separating truth from propaganda will be the most difficult chore of all." – June 10 (A majority did vote to prohibit fluoridation, and language was added to the city charter, and is still in the charter.)

Quotable: “We certainly hope our involvement in the arts will perhaps make people want to use our airlines, but we know, too, that business support of the arts creates a better atmosphere for our workers, for communities where they live and work.” – Robert Walsh, director of community affairs for American Airlines, speaking at a “Business and the Arts” symposium at Red Coach Grill (now Johnny Rockets) on Route 9 in Queensbury. – June 12

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0