The History Beat: The Strand opened in 1923 with capacity crowd

From The Post-Star in 1923:

It was a joyous event when The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls opened nearly a century ago.

“The hopes of the merchants and progressive citizens of Hudson Falls will be realized this evening after many years of patient waiting,” The Post-Star reported on Jan. 17.

A capacity crowd of 2,000 people attended the opening double-feature with “One Week of Love,” a drama co-starring Elaine Hammerstein and Conway Tearle, and the comedy “The Reporter,” starring Lupino Lane.

“At 7:30 p.m., every seat in the building was taken and more than a hundred people were standing,” The Post-Star reported Jan. 18.

About 1,000 people that were turned away at the box office were expected to return for a second showing.

Arthur Desautels conducted a nine-piece orchestra.

Charles Dana of New York City played the pipe organ, reportedly the largest theater pipe organ in northern New York at the time.

The Hudson Falls Theater Corp. spent $50,000 — the equivalent of nearly $5 million in 2021 dollars — to construct the building, and $100,000 to equip it.

Weather: “Three inches more of the ‘beautiful’ fell yesterday, not because it was needed, but because the weatherman feared father would forget how to manipulate the snow shovel if that much-used instrument was allowed to stand idle on the rear porch for two consecutive days.” – Jan. 15.

Head-turning headline: “$150 Verdict Returned for Lost False Teeth” – Jan. 11

Ice harvest: The Hovey Ice Co. of Glens Falls had begun seasonal ice harvesting operations “on the pond,” employing 35 men. The Obrien Ice Co. was set to begin on the Hudson River in a few days, employing 30 men. “About 18,000 tons of ice will be cut by the two firms.” – Jan. 23

Downtown: Empire Auto Co. advertised that the price of the Hudson Super-Six Coach, “one of the truly great automobiles,” had been reduced by $100 to $1,525 — the equivalent of $25,107 in 2021 dollars.

Downtown: About 85 people attended the annual banquet the previous evening of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Motion Picture Operators union local at the Empire Theatre meeting hall. “The gathering was everything good that honest-to-goodness good fellowship or anything else synonymous goes to make occasions conducive to an all-around fine time.” – Jan. 20

Crandall Park: The city Recreation Commission awarded the bid to construct a toboggan slide at Crandall Park Recreation Field to A.C. Hay, the lowest of five bidders, at a cost of $758 — the equivalent of $12,479 in 2021 dollars. – Jan. 25

Sports trivia: Glens Falls High School graduate Rudy Cashion was a sophomore guard on the Colgate University basketball team. “He has played in nearly all of the games this season, at one or the other guard positions, and has proved an important cog in the Maroon machine every time he is a part of it.” – Jan. 22

Fashion: “Almond green is still one of the fashionable colors and is seen in many of the new frocks.” – Jan. 26

Editorial: “This is just the time of year when the Common Council ought to be giving serious consideration to traffic regulations for next summer. There is no use in waiting until traffic is in full swing to adopt traffic rules. … Letting traffic run wild in the early part of the season and then attempting to regulate it later is a hard proposition. … In addition to traffic regulations, the city administration might do well to give consideration to increasing the number of members of the police force.” – Jan. 29

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

