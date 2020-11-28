The History Beat: The price of chestnuts; a warning about bootleg spirits

Fun fact: On Jan. 11, 1946, The Post-Star reported that Cape Aircraft Inc. rebuilt and assembled a military surplus four-passenger Beechcraft biplane at the Glens Falls airport (the informal name of the local airport when it was on Aviation Road, Queensbury) for shipment to the governor-general of Portuguese-West Africa.

Sports trivia: On Jan. 12, 1946, The Post-Star reported that the Eastern States Scholastic Basketball Tournament would resume March 28-30 after not being held for three years during World War II.

Sports trivia: “Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, repeatedly needled about his wayward golf shots, threatened Friday to take up basketball.” – The Post-Star, Feb. 20, 1971

Editorial: “Every swallow of bootleg whisky is an invitation to the undertaker. … What a fool a man is to toy with his own death for the mere satisfaction of having something the law says he shall not have.” – The Post-Star, Dec. 29, 1921.

Quotable: “I now have a radio receiving outfit in my library where I am entertained and inspired after a day or evening of work. I wish and hope that the time will come when every home may listen in. … It’s so marvelous.” – George Matthew Adams in “Today’s Talk” column, The Post-Star, May 6, 1922

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

