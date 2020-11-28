 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The History Beat: The price of chestnuts; a warning about bootleg spirits
0 comments
top story

The History Beat: The price of chestnuts; a warning about bootleg spirits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Feb. 22, 1971, clipping

Cathy Adams and John Krupansky, queen and king of 1971 Winter Weekend at Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack, as seen in the Feb. 22, 1971, edition of The Post-Star.

 Post-Star archives

This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “The date of closing the canals officially will be December 1. Jack Frost, however, may interpose an objection to their being kept open until that late.” – The Morning Star, Nov. 19, 1884

19th century vocabulary: Avoirdupois – a system of weight based on a pound of 16 ounces or 7,000 grams. “There is a bill before the Legislature which requires that ‘a dozen eggs shall be equivalent to a pound and a half avoirdupois.’ As the bill will pass, our hens may as well accustom themselves to laying eggs of the above weight.” – The Granville Sentinel, April 20, 1877

Downtown: On Oct. 23, 1884, The Morning Star reported that chestnuts were selling in Glens Falls for $3 a bushel retail, the equivalent of $79.68 in 2020 dollars.

Downtown: On Nov. 4, 1884, The Morning Star reported that C.T. Sewell, “the Vienna baker,” relocated to the new Glens Falls Opera House block on Warren Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fun fact: On Feb. 22, 1971, The Post-Star reported that sophomores Cathy Adams and John Krupansky were selected as Winter Weekend queen and king at Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack.

Fun fact: On Jan. 11, 1946, The Post-Star reported that Cape Aircraft Inc. rebuilt and assembled a military surplus four-passenger Beechcraft biplane at the Glens Falls airport (the informal name of the local airport when it was on Aviation Road, Queensbury) for shipment to the governor-general of Portuguese-West Africa.

Sports trivia: On Jan. 12, 1946, The Post-Star reported that the Eastern States Scholastic Basketball Tournament would resume March 28-30 after not being held for three years during World War II.

Sports trivia: “Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, repeatedly needled about his wayward golf shots, threatened Friday to take up basketball.” – The Post-Star, Feb. 20, 1971

Editorial: “Every swallow of bootleg whisky is an invitation to the undertaker. … What a fool a man is to toy with his own death for the mere satisfaction of having something the law says he shall not have.” – The Post-Star, Dec. 29, 1921.

Quotable: “I now have a radio receiving outfit in my library where I am entertained and inspired after a day or evening of work. I wish and hope that the time will come when every home may listen in. … It’s so marvelous.” – George Matthew Adams in “Today’s Talk” column, The Post-Star, May 6, 1922

+1 
Maury Thompson

Thompson

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Something Secret Boutique

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News