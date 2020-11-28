The History Beat: The price of chestnuts; a warning about bootleg spirits

This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “The date of closing the canals officially will be December 1. Jack Frost, however, may interpose an objection to their being kept open until that late.” – The Morning Star, Nov. 19, 1884
19th century vocabulary: Avoirdupois – a system of weight based on a pound of 16 ounces or 7,000 grams. “There is a bill before the Legislature which requires that ‘a dozen eggs shall be equivalent to a pound and a half avoirdupois.’ As the bill will pass, our hens may as well accustom themselves to laying eggs of the above weight.” – The Granville Sentinel, April 20, 1877
Downtown: On Oct. 23, 1884, The Morning Star reported that chestnuts were selling in Glens Falls for $3 a bushel retail, the equivalent of $79.68 in 2020 dollars.
Downtown: On Nov. 4, 1884, The Morning Star reported that C.T. Sewell, “the Vienna baker,” relocated to the new Glens Falls Opera House block on Warren Street.
Support Local Journalism
Fun fact: On Feb. 22, 1971, The Post-Star reported that sophomores Cathy Adams and John Krupansky were selected as Winter Weekend queen and king at Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack.
Fun fact: On Jan. 11, 1946, The Post-Star reported that Cape Aircraft Inc. rebuilt and assembled a military surplus four-passenger Beechcraft biplane at the Glens Falls airport (the informal name of the local airport when it was on Aviation Road, Queensbury) for shipment to the governor-general of Portuguese-West Africa.
Sports trivia: On Jan. 12, 1946, The Post-Star reported that the Eastern States Scholastic Basketball Tournament would resume March 28-30 after not being held for three years during World War II.
Sports trivia: “Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, repeatedly needled about his wayward golf shots, threatened Friday to take up basketball.” – The Post-Star, Feb. 20, 1971
Editorial: “Every swallow of bootleg whisky is an invitation to the undertaker. … What a fool a man is to toy with his own death for the mere satisfaction of having something the law says he shall not have.” – The Post-Star, Dec. 29, 1921.
Quotable: “I now have a radio receiving outfit in my library where I am entertained and inspired after a day or evening of work. I wish and hope that the time will come when every home may listen in. … It’s so marvelous.” – George Matthew Adams in “Today’s Talk” column, The Post-Star, May 6, 1922
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.