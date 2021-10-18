The History Beat: The Cosmopolitan Club, the Age of Aquarius shop and a flock of plover

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “Our sawmills are once more singing the song of the log to the gratification of both lumbermen and sawyers. A little higher water and an indefinite delay of winter’s icy fetters are now wanted to partially atone for the long suspension of river business.” — The Glen’s Falls Republican, Oct. 11, 1870 (The Republican used the singular possessive for the city’s name, which was the style at the time.)

Downtown: On Dec. 2, 1946, The Post-Star reported that more than 250 couples attended the first dance of the newly formed Cosmopolitan Club on Nov. 3 at The Queensbury Hotel. Guests came from the Albany area and Washington, D.C. Robert Dean was club president.

Downtown: On Oct. 22, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Mr. and Mrs. Peter Avadikian opened Age of Aquarius, a women’s sportswear shop, at 160 Warren St.

19th century vocabulary: Plover — a shorebird with long wings, moderately long legs, a short neck and a straight bill: “Adirondack Murray has investigated the Lake Champlain sea serpent with a powerful field glass, and announced that ‘it’ is nothing more than a flock of plover.’” — The Morning Star, May 18, 1887

Fun fact: On Nov. 29, 1946, The Post-Star reported that about 350 students from area schools attended a Thanksgiving eve dance the St. Mary’s Academy French Club held to raise funds for French relief. Royal Lashway and his orchestra performed. “The gymnasium was decorated with French flags and streamers of red, white and blue.”

Somber fact: On Aug. 31, 1918, The Lake George Mirror reported that the board of directors of The Lake George Club voted to prohibit the speaking of the German language on the club grounds.

Head-turning historical headline: “Whiskey is no longer considered anecdote for snake poisoning” — The Post-Star, Oct. 9, 1922, during Prohibition

Sports trivia: On Oct. 13, 1922, The Post-Star reported that preparation was underway for the upcoming “big mid-season attraction” football game at Derby Park between the Hudson Falls and Glens Falls high schools. “A delegation of state troopers will police the grounds, and with the cooperation of the spectators a game approaching some college contests is assured.”

Sports trivia: On Oct. 11, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Fort Edward Little League would hold a mortgage burning party and dance at Everett’s Rest on Oct. 16 to celebrate paying off the 1964 mortgage on Little League fields.

Great catch: “Our East Lake George correspondent writes that an eagle swooped upon and captured an 8-pound pickerel in the lake the other day. The correspondent concludes with the inquiry, ‘Where is Game Constable Nesbitt?’” — The Morning Star, May 4, 1887

Editorial: “Gosh! We will never again say that a cheer originated at Glens Falls High School and was later borrowed by the Academy. In fact, we will probably never say anything more about cheers at all. The subject has become odious to us, and we are anxious to drop it.” — The Post-Star, Dec. 26, 1922

Oh what pun! “Owing to the scarcity of cloth, it is announced women, next year, will wear their shorts shorter. Mere men, for the same reason, will continue to wear his last year’s suit a little longer.” — The Lake George Mirror, June 28, 1919

Quotable: “It requires intellect to build a canal boat, even if it does not seem so. A canal boat never hurries, and people who think they know everything believe that speed is the only thing that requires mediation. Canal boats are built for what they can haul.” — The Morning Star, May 2, 1887

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

