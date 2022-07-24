The History Beat: Star Spangled Washboard Band set to perform in July 1972

From The Post-Star in 1972 – 50 years ago:

The Star Spangled Washboard Band was set to headline the annual “Good Shepard Folk Festival” at Shepard Park in Lake George at 8 that evening, The Post-Star reported on July 21.

“This goodtime ensemble is well known throughout the area for its zany brand of musical merriment and is fast becoming a popular attraction year-round in the North Country.”

The band was appearing Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings weekly for the season at the Tankard Room at the Fort William Henry hotel.

Also on the program was the Medeoceaur Trio, which featured fiddle and pump organ music; blues/folk, singer/songwriter Bertilla Baker; and cowboy ballad singer John Simpson.

The festival was dedicated to Lucille Tasker and her colleagues that operated The Frame Coffee House in Fort Edward.

Alumnus returns: St. Mary’s Academy graduate Sister Mary Ancilla Leary returned as the school’s new principal.

“A gentle, soft-spoken woman with an impressive background in education is the new principal of St. Mary’s Academy.” — July 24

Hudson Falls: Eli Lilly and Co. honored Clary’s Pharmacy in Hudson Falls for filling its one-millionth prescription.

Irv Esner, an Eli Lilly sales representative, presented William and James Clary with a commemorative gift jar. — July 21

Queensbury: Queensbury Supervisor Jerry Solomon bought a pizza from The Harvest restaurant to celebrate the grand opening of the new restaurant at the corner of Bay and Cronin roads. — July 24.

Great catch: Bill Roberts of Hudson Falls caught a 21.5-inch large-mouth bass, using a worm as bait, at Lilly Pad Pond in East Hartford.

“The fish weighed in at six pounds.” –July 25

SPAC: The Preservation Hall Jazz Band was scheduled to perform July 30 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. — July 27

Editorial: “On history’s time-scale, we are moving rapidly toward the day when men will venture on long journeys into space. This will subject them to physical and psychological stresses for greater than anything yet encountered.

“Thus far even the longest orbital mission has been less than two weeks. The moon trips have been accomplished in a matter of days. Before the century is out, however, crews may be dispatched on missions with an entirely different order of duration.” …

“The present ground test, in which three astronauts will spend 56 days in a skylab mockup, will in turn give space doctors a good advance idea of how the orbital mission will affect members of the crew. … There is one significant difference: the astronauts will talk with their families and watch television.”— July 24

Quotable: “If what I’m doing captures their imaginations or gives them a little bit of a thrill, then we’ll all be better off than I’m afraid we’ve become. Americans have become too bland, too blasé.” — Bob Sparks, speaking about his planned attempt to cross the Atlantic via hot air balloon, July 26