The History Beat: Seven early Oscar-winning films that were screened at Glens Falls

The movie that The Post-Star praised as “one of the best pictures of the year” went on to win three Oscars in the first Academy Awards competition in 1929.

“This picture has been creating a sensation and playing to capacity crowds all over the country, and is considered one of the best pictures of the year,” The Post-Star reported on May 8, 1928, of the movie “7th Heaven,” opening for a three-day run at the Empire Theatre on South Street in Glens Falls.

Theatergoers who wanted to compliment the film’s leading lady directly could write to actress Janet Gaynor in care of Fox Studios in Hollywood, The Post-Star reported on May 12, 1928.

Lux Toilet Soap, in case you were wondering, was the actress’s favorite soap, if a June 13, 1929, Post-Star advertisement can be believed.

“There’s a caressing quality to Lux Toilet Soap that I have never found except in costly French soaps,” Gaynor was quoted in the advertisement. “My skin feels soft and smooth.”

Praise for the film was not just mere marketing.

“7th Heaven” won three Academy Awards in 1929, the first year of the awards: Frank Burzage for Best Director; Gaynor for Best Actress; and Benjamin Glazer for Best Writing, Adaptation.

“7th Heaven” also was shown in January 1928 at The Rialto Theatre in Glens Falls, in February 1928 at The Strand Theater in Hudson Falls and in April 1928 at The Bradley Theater in Fort Edward.

Here are six more Oscar-winning movies that were shown in Glens Falls in the first decade of the Academy Awards. Quotations are from Post-Star news reports.

1930: Outstanding Picture — “The Broadway Melody,” screened May 2, 1920, at The Rialto Theatre on Warren Street. “Musical comedy and vaudeville dancers, recruited from stage shows in New York and the Pacific coast, have their innings in the first all-talking, all-singing, all-dancing musical comedy of the screen.”

1931: Best Cinematography — “With Byrd at the South Pole,” screened July 30, 1930, at The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls. “The humorous, human-interest incidents of the daring exploits are recorded in full details. The breath-taking plane flights over the Pole, made by Admiral Byrd and three companions, is a living experience in pictures.”

1932: Best Picture — “Grand Hotel,” opened Sept. 24, 1932, at Paramount Theatre on Ridge Street. “Following sensational runs in New York City and other principal cities of the United States and Canada, the long-awaited and much discussed Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer all-star production, ‘Grand Hotel,’ will open today at the Paramount Theatre at popular prices. … ‘Grand Hotel’ brings to the screen the most astounding galaxy of stars and players ever seen in a motion picture.”

1933: Best Actor — Fredric March in “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” screened Jan. 20-21, 1933, at The Rialto Theatre on Warren Street. “Seven distinct characterizations are enacted by Frederic March during his portrayal of the dual-personality role in Paramount’s ‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,’ which continues to show today and tomorrow at The Rialto Theatre.”

1934: Best Cinematography and Best Sound Recording — “A Farewell to Arms,” closed June 5, 1933, at The Rialto Theatre on Warren Street and opened June 5, 1933, at The Paramount Theatre on Ridge Street. “The film is a faithful reproduction of the Hemingway novel.”

1935: Best Actor, Clark Gable; Best Actress, Claudette Colbert; Outstanding Production; Best Director, Frank Capra; Best Writing, Robert Riskin — “It Happened One Night,” opened April 24, 1934, at The Rialto Theatre on Warren Street; May 20, 1934, at The Empire Theatre on South Street; and July 22, 1934, at The State Theatre on Warren Street. “Considerable excitement was prevalent at the office of Harry Black, manager of The Rialto Theatre, yesterday after the matinee, which was of such proportions that it was decided to hold over the year’s most enjoyable comedy, ‘It Happened One Night.’”

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0