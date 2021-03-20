The History Beat: Service recognized, spring arrives, and a college yell

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “Gentle spring is moving into Putnam, and has already given us her first installments of sweet, little songsters, the bluebird and the robin. Of course, the ubiquitous crow is ever on the move, like the clouds.” – The Granville Sentinel, March 30, 1877
Downtown: “An itinerant map vendor visited many of our businessmen yesterday. He was the most voluble individual seen here in many a day. In a Glen Street store, a gentleman of a mathematical turn of mind timed the canvasser’s speech and found that he enunciated 520 words in exactly 2 minutes. It was one continuous sentence, with not even room for a comma.” – The Morning Star, Oct. 29, 1885
Downtown: On Oct. 17, 1885, The Morning Star reported that members of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute senior class cheered the college yell as a tally-ho wagon they were traveling in pulled out of Fountain Square at the conclusion of a visit to Glens Falls.
Downtown: On Nov. 23, 1885, The Morning Star reported that the new horse railroad being extended through downtown Glens Falls named one of its streetcars “Henry Crandall.”
Head-turning headline: “She Ate Her Diamond in a Stew,” – The Morning Star, Oct. 23, 1885, introducing a report about a young woman whose diamond ring slipped off her finger into a bowl of oyster stew she was eating. A physician was called to administer a medication to induce vomiting.
Fun fact: On April 23, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Mary Lockwood, a teacher at Tanglewood Elementary School, received an honorary lifetime membership in the school Parent Teacher Association, recognizing service to youth and the community. She also taught 15 years in the Glens Falls School District. Tanglewood school students and faculty presented her with a rose bush in full bloom.
Fun fact: On Oct. 19, 1885, The Morning Star reported that The Sagamore hotel at Bolton Landing had a net profit of $17,000 for the season, the equivalent of $458,442 in 2021 dollars.
Sports trivia: “To vary the monotony of Election Day, a collar-and-elbow (Irish style) wrestling match took place at Wells' store (in South Glens Falls) yesterday afternoon between Charles White, of Fortsville, and George Fish, of Moreau Station. After each had declared a fall, the match was declared a draw. Joseph Ladd was referee.” – The Morning Star, Nov. 4, 1885
Sports trivia: On Dec. 14, 1921, The Post-Star reported that Roy Wilcox was elected captain of the Glens Falls High School 1922 football team at a chicken pie supper held for the 1921 team.
Editorial: “One of the cheeriest bits of news as far as the local motorist is concerned is the report this morning that the city is to repave Glen Street Hill as soon as possible. From a statistical point of view, it would be interesting to know how many springs have been broken and tires ruined in the potholes that appear each spring in that pavement. … First impressions mean a great deal, and the first impression a stranger gets as he enters the city from the Hudson River bridge is enough to alienate him forever.” – The Post-Star, March 15, 1946
Oh what pun!: “The cream of the baseball club should be found in the pitcher.” — The Granville Sentinel, Sept. 30, 1887
Quotable: “An eminent professor says that fast dancing will be popular this winter. The glide waltz will retain the place that nothing else can take, and the 'Saratoga Lancers' will remain the prevailing square dance.” – The Morning Star, Oct. 27, 1885
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.