The History Beat: Service recognized, spring arrives, and a college yell

Editorial: “One of the cheeriest bits of news as far as the local motorist is concerned is the report this morning that the city is to repave Glen Street Hill as soon as possible. From a statistical point of view, it would be interesting to know how many springs have been broken and tires ruined in the potholes that appear each spring in that pavement. … First impressions mean a great deal, and the first impression a stranger gets as he enters the city from the Hudson River bridge is enough to alienate him forever.” – The Post-Star, March 15, 1946