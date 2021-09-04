The History Beat: September's cool-down; how to pronounce 'Corinth'

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “The weather required us to have a fire in our office for the first time this fall, Monday.” – The Granville Sentinel, Sept. 6, 1877
Downtown: “The reflection of electric lights in this village (Glens Falls) on a dark night can be plainly seen at Fort Ann and Lake George.” – The Morning Star, Feb. 21, 1887
Downtown: On May 10, 1886, The Morning Star reported that downtown jeweler L.P. Juvet sold “a handsome clock” to be placed on the wall of The Globe Hotel on Warren Street.
Head-turning headline: “A Cold Water Convention” – The Morning Star, Feb. 8, 1887, above a report about the Warren County Temperance Society annual meeting.
Fun fact: On July 21, 1921, the Ticonderoga Sentinel reported that the motto of the Essex County Farm Bureau Press Service was “Live Material for Live Newspapers.”
Fun fact: On March 28, 1890, The Granville Sentinel reported that Miss Margaret Bradley won first prize in the oratorical contest at the Fort Edward Institute on March 21.
Fun fact: On Sept. 6, 1877, The Granville Sentinel reported that nearly 500 boats were logged through the Feeder Canal at Glens Falls in August, “largely in excess” of the previous August.
19th century vocabulary: Exchequer: an important source of revenue. “The female students of the Fort Edward college have organized two baseball teams, and, no doubt, are open to engagement. The Sentinel would suggest to the Granville Athletic Association the practicality of engaging them to play an exhibition game there. It might create a surplus in the association’s exchequer.” – The Granville Sentinel, May 2, 1890
Sports trivia: On Nov. 4, 1946, The Post-Star reported that St. Mary’s Academy managed to keep Glens Falls High School scoreless in the second half of the annual City Series football game. But St. Mary’s was scoreless the entire game, and Glens Falls won, 19-0.
Sports trivia: On Nov. 23, 1922, The Post-Star reported that Gordon Wiley was elected captain of the Glens Falls High School football team for the upcoming 1923 season. “He was picked as all-scholastic guard on second team last year by several newspapers.”
Not so great catch: “The trout season is here once more, and there are never so many new trout hooks and new trout ties, and kinds of trout fishermen. But the trout themselves — well, that is another thing.” – The Granville Sentinel, April 11, 1890
Editorial: “Poets may rave about the coming of spring, the glories of June, or the beautiful snow of winter, but none of these seasons has more to offer than the month of September. … The countryside shimmers under a benevolent sun. The highways are calling an invitation to view the glories of September, which are everywhere.” – The Post-Star, Sept. 3, 1960
Quotable: “Because of some uncertainly about the pronunciation of the name of our town and village, we, the following do courteously bring to your attention that the common and recognized form of COR’inth is used.” – Letter to the editor signed by nine “COR’inth” government, education and business leaders in The Post-Star, Oct. 22, 1946
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.