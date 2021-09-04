The History Beat: September's cool-down; how to pronounce 'Corinth'

Fun fact: On Sept. 6, 1877, The Granville Sentinel reported that nearly 500 boats were logged through the Feeder Canal at Glens Falls in August, “largely in excess” of the previous August.

19th century vocabulary: Exchequer: an important source of revenue. “The female students of the Fort Edward college have organized two baseball teams, and, no doubt, are open to engagement. The Sentinel would suggest to the Granville Athletic Association the practicality of engaging them to play an exhibition game there. It might create a surplus in the association’s exchequer.” – The Granville Sentinel, May 2, 1890

Sports trivia: On Nov. 4, 1946, The Post-Star reported that St. Mary’s Academy managed to keep Glens Falls High School scoreless in the second half of the annual City Series football game. But St. Mary’s was scoreless the entire game, and Glens Falls won, 19-0.

Sports trivia: On Nov. 23, 1922, The Post-Star reported that Gordon Wiley was elected captain of the Glens Falls High School football team for the upcoming 1923 season. “He was picked as all-scholastic guard on second team last year by several newspapers.”