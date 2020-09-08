The History Beat: September welcomed; tree care urged; canal contest won

This is the latest in a series of occasional columns compiling historical anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “September is justifying her claim to be the loveliest month of the year. The trees begin to don their full dress. … The boys are gathering their harvest of hazelnuts, of which there is an abundant crop.” – The Glen’s Falls Republican – Sept. 21, 1869 (The Republican used the singular possessive for the city’s name, which was the style at the time.)
Fun fact: On Aug. 24, 1920, The Post-Star reported that Gov. Al Smith gave a speech the previous day at Glens Falls City Park. Before the speech, the governor played a round of golf with Addison B. Colvin, the Glens Falls banker, newspaper owner and state treasurer, at the Glens Falls Country Club.
Fun fact: On Aug. 29, 1945, The Post-Star reported that a 100-voice Gregorian choir from Seminary of Micholet in Quebec would present a requiem Mass at Glens Falls City Park on Labor Day.
Fun fact: On Dec. 7, 1970, The Post-Star reported that “The Red and Black” of Glens Falls High School won first place in the Columbia Scholastic Press Association high school yearbook critique at Columbia University.
Sports trivia: On Aug. 18, 1945, The Post-Star reported that Dean Currier of Glens Falls had a tryout in Albany with the Capital City Senators of the Eastern Class A League. Currier later was a free agent with the Chicago White Sox in 1949 and played minor league professional baseball for several seasons.
Sports trivia: On Aug. 20, 1945, The Post-Star reported that Scott Craytor Jr. on Aug. 18 won the 2-mile Feeder Canal Junior Marathon Swim with a time of 18.5 minutes.
Sports trivia: On Dec. 6, 1921, The Post-Star reported that Elmer Heidorf of Hudson Falls was elected captain of the Union College football team for the 1922 season.
Editorial: “A dead plant can be replaced in a year, but it takes a decade or more for a tree to reach its maturity. It is hoped, therefore, that in the future, as in the past, the residents of Glens Falls will care for our trees in such a manner as to make Glens Falls known throughout the nation as the city of beautiful trees.” – The Post-Star, July 29, 1920
Quotable: “A newspaper is a window through which men look out upon all that is going on in the world. Without a newspaper a man is shut up in a room and knows little of what is happening outside of himself,” – The Granville Sentinel, Nov. 12, 1875
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary film producer who regularly researches historic newspapers of the region.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.