The History Beat: September welcomed; tree care urged; canal contest won

Sports trivia: On Aug. 18, 1945, The Post-Star reported that Dean Currier of Glens Falls had a tryout in Albany with the Capital City Senators of the Eastern Class A League. Currier later was a free agent with the Chicago White Sox in 1949 and played minor league professional baseball for several seasons.

Sports trivia: On Aug. 20, 1945, The Post-Star reported that Scott Craytor Jr. on Aug. 18 won the 2-mile Feeder Canal Junior Marathon Swim with a time of 18.5 minutes.

Sports trivia: On Dec. 6, 1921, The Post-Star reported that Elmer Heidorf of Hudson Falls was elected captain of the Union College football team for the 1922 season.

Editorial: “A dead plant can be replaced in a year, but it takes a decade or more for a tree to reach its maturity. It is hoped, therefore, that in the future, as in the past, the residents of Glens Falls will care for our trees in such a manner as to make Glens Falls known throughout the nation as the city of beautiful trees.” – The Post-Star, July 29, 1920

Quotable: “A newspaper is a window through which men look out upon all that is going on in the world. Without a newspaper a man is shut up in a room and knows little of what is happening outside of himself,” – The Granville Sentinel, Nov. 12, 1875

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary film producer who regularly researches historic newspapers of the region.

