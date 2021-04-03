The History Beat: Scouts pitch in; baseball season welcomed; bicyclists get a shaming

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “A gentleman who arrived in Glens Falls from Essex County yesterday states that there is yet two to three feet of snow in some sections of the north woods.” – The Morning Star, April 16, 1885
Downtown: On April 28, 1971, The Post-Star reported that 10 members of Boy Scout Troop 4 of Christ Church Methodist, at the suggestion of Scout Steven Wilkinson, volunteered to do “something constructive” for the city of Glens Falls over school spring break. City Water Superintendent Garner Tripp Jr. supplied them with buckets of yellow paint and brushes and sent them out to paint the bottoms of fire hydrants on Glen, Bay, Warren and Ridge streets. Water Department employees came along after and painted the tops black.
Downtown: On April 22, 1946, The Post-Star reported that Charles Peterson and his Smooth Rhythm Kings Orchestra of New York City would perform at the annual American Legion Easter Monday Victory Ball that evening at the Glens Falls Armory on Warren Street.
Fun fact: On April 6, 1888, The Granville Sentinel reported that three-quarters of the members of the U.S. House of Representatives wore the same necktie habitually day after day. “These ties gossip about their wearers.”
Fun fact: On Oct. 5, 1885, The Morning Star reported that Dr. Holland of Grove Avenue in Glens Falls grew a “mammoth” fifty-two-and-half-pound pumpkin that was on display at O’Connor Brothers Market on Warren Street.
Fun fact: On June 15, 1888, The Granville Sentinel reported that the belt on machinery at the Glens Falls Paper Co. mill in South Glens Falls was four feet wide and 115 feet long. “It weighs 900 pounds and consumed the hides of 50 oxen.”
Sports trivia: On April 24, 1946, The Post-Star reported that Joe Bruno, later state Senate majority leader, worked out at third base “and displayed good fielding ability and a commendable throw to first base” at the opening practice of the St. Mary’s Academy baseball team.
Sports trivia: On June 15, 1888, the Fort Ann correspondent to The Granville Sentinel gently chided a quartet of athletes from Glens Falls that violated the Christian Sabbath tradition: “Four young gentlemen from Glens Falls came to town on their bicycles Sunday morning. They were very expert riders and two of them gave some fine exhibitions in our streets that would have been very credible if it had been on a weekday.”
Head-turning headline: “Machine guns to be used against John Barleycorn” – The Post-Star, July 28, 1922, introducing an article about Prohibition enforcement.
Editorial: “In a world where everything seems to depend upon everything else and life at times appears to offer one long series of frustrations, it is good to have one institution that neither strikes, famine nor war can halt. We refer to the Major Leagues, whose season opens today.” – The Post-Star, April 16, 1946
Oh what pun!: “The young man with a slender salary should choose for his wife a girl of small waste.” – The Granville Sentinel, May 18, 1888
Quotable: “The statement that a new opera house will be erected at Monument Square (in Glens Falls) is but the vaporing of a diseased imagination, and a characteristic way of exposing a sore spot to public view. Be calm, neighbor!” – The Morning Star, Dec. 29, 1885
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.