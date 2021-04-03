The History Beat: Scouts pitch in; baseball season welcomed; bicyclists get a shaming

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “A gentleman who arrived in Glens Falls from Essex County yesterday states that there is yet two to three feet of snow in some sections of the north woods.” – The Morning Star, April 16, 1885

Downtown: On April 28, 1971, The Post-Star reported that 10 members of Boy Scout Troop 4 of Christ Church Methodist, at the suggestion of Scout Steven Wilkinson, volunteered to do “something constructive” for the city of Glens Falls over school spring break. City Water Superintendent Garner Tripp Jr. supplied them with buckets of yellow paint and brushes and sent them out to paint the bottoms of fire hydrants on Glen, Bay, Warren and Ridge streets. Water Department employees came along after and painted the tops black.

Downtown: On April 22, 1946, The Post-Star reported that Charles Peterson and his Smooth Rhythm Kings Orchestra of New York City would perform at the annual American Legion Easter Monday Victory Ball that evening at the Glens Falls Armory on Warren Street.