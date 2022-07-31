The History Beat: Saratoga Race Course opens 103rd meet

From The Post-Star in 1972 — 50 years ago:

“The bugle sounds Monday afternoon for the opening of the 103rd meeting of the Thoroughbreds at Saratoga Race Course, where every August for over a century the elite of the social world have blended fashionably with the names of the racing world,” The Post-Star reported.

A shorter racing season of 50 years ago opened July 31 and closed Aug. 26, with 24 days of racing.

Predominant in talk around the track was whether Riva Ridge, winner of the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes, would capture the American Triple Crown by winning the Travers on Aug. 19.

As it turned out, Riva Ridge, after performing poorly at the Monmouth Invitational on Aug. 5, was not entered in the Travers.

It was a future Triple Crown winter, Secretariat, which attracted attention on opening day.

“Early in the afternoon, Meadow Farms’ derby hopeful, Secretariat, scored an early length-and-a-half victory on The Ambers Moon, an early six-furlong test for two-year-olds,” The Post-Star reported on Aug. 1.

Secretariat won the race in one minute, 10.4 seconds, going on to win the Triple Crown in 1973.

Opening day attendance was 17,380, down about 2,000 people from opening day the year before, but betting of $1.42 million was nearly $3,000 ahead of the previous year’s opening day betting.

Fort Edward: Terry, Kathie, Scott and Mike Seeley opened Seeley’s Restaurant at the location of the former Lunch Box restaurant on Broadway in Fort Edward. — July 29

Northway Plaza: “Born in Canada” by The Guess Who, “Live at Topanga Corral” by Canned Heat, and “Greatest Hits” by The Kingsmen were among 8-Track tapes on sale for $1.66 each at the Grant’s store at Northway Plaza in Queensbury. — Aug. 2

Yard Beautiful: Mr. and Mrs. F. Warren Grindrod of Whippoorwill Drive won the Yard Beautiful Award for District 10 in Queensbury. — Aug. 7

SPAC: The Boy’s Choir of Paris was set to perform its U.S. debut concert Aug. 7 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. — Aug. 3

Sports trivia: Helen Brooks, with a net score of 22, won the Georgianna Golden Memorial Tournament at Sunnyside Par 3 golf course in Queensbury.

Rita Sheehan and Rose Henderson tied for second, with 23 each. — July 27

Sports trivia: Nearly 1,000 people attended the Greenjackets football team season opener at Glens Falls High School field.

“Joe Grasso and Bob Collins spearheaded an explosive running game and sparked the Hudson Falls Greenjackets in a 27-6 victory over the Long Island Eagles.” — Aug 7.

Editorial: “The hearts of many will be uplifted by word of an improvement in that entertaining substance known as Silly Putty. What better evidence that every day — though not, we admit, in every way — life is getting better and better!

“Not only has silly Putty been improved; it has been improved to such an extent that the United States Patent Office has seen fit to grant Patent Number 3,677,997 for the improvement. Not to prolong the suspense, we note at once that the new ingredient is a substance to keep the stuff from getting tacky after it has been played with. As any Silly Putty enthusiast knows, this is central. Patent Number 3,677,997 is a milestone in the annals of invention.”

Quotable: “When it’s raining in New York City or Philadelphia, the people don’t think about their vacations, they just hope the rain will stop.” — George Green, manager of Roaring Brook resort, speaking about the slow start of the tourism season — Aug. 1