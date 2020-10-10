The History Beat: Remembering Dobert’s Dairy carryout store on Quaker Road

Fun fact: On March 18, 1884, The Morning Star reported that 21 loads of logs were hauled to East Lake George the previous Friday and Saturday to build cottages.

Fun fact: On Dec. 30, 1970, The Post-Star reported that Queensbury Supervisor Gerald Solomon sipped a “super giant milk shake” at the grand opening of the Dobert’s Dairy carryout store on Quaker Road in Queensbury. Dobert’s had a longtime dairy, ice cream and wholesale food supply business on Third Street in Glens Falls. Solomon later represented the region in Congress for 20 years.

Sports trivia: On Dec. 5, 1945, The Post-Star reported that St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls would establish a girls sports program the first of the year with teams in basketball, bowling, volleyball and other sports.

Sports trivia: On Oct. 4, 1920, The Post-Star reported that the Glens Falls High School football team defeated Edison Drafting School of Schenectady, 20-14. “Both teams fought hard from beginning to end, but fought cleanly.”

Head-turning headline: “Lion overboard has swim in the Hudson” – The Post-Star, April 8, 1922