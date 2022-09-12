The History Beat: Queen's 1953 coronation held local interest

“It is the pleasure of the British people through the coronation to put their seal of approval upon the symbol of the state sent them by heredity,” The Post-Star editorialized on June 2, 1953, the day of the coronation of British Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 at age 96, had become queen in February 1952 when her father, King George VI, died.

The custom of a coronation and the concept of royalty were foreign to United States political thought, yet there was great interest, nonetheless, The Post-Star editorialized.

An estimated 40,000 United States residents had traveled abroad to be in England that day.

“One reason the Americans are interested in the coronation is that Queen Elizabeth and the family are understandable to us,” The Post-Star editorialized. “They are people who have a pretty hard time of it being individuals and at the same time part of an institution. We agree that they have a hard and useful row to hoe and admire them for being willing to accept their roles.”

Pop culture was another factor.

“Moreover, the coronation is a spectacle and Americans love spectacles,” the editorial continued. “For a nation of devoted republicans, we have surely allotted plenty of news and pictorial space to descriptions of this monarchial pageant.”

There also was a sense of allegiance between allied nations.

“Finally, Americans are probably superstitious enough to hope, with the British, that Elizabeth means luck for the empire. It could use some,” the editorial concluded. “As a matter of fact, our concern with the young (27-year-old) queen’s future is not entirely unselfish. Because her fortunes are linked with ours, we will wish every blessing for her reign, but mostly we will think of her as a nice girl for whom affairs ought to go right.”

For months before and for weeks after, the coronation was a theme in local business advertising.

Erlanger’s clothing store in Glens Falls advertised royal Easter dresses.

“Regal looking, styled to make you feel like a queen in your Easter parade. Get on the coronation parade today.”

Merkel & Gelman department store on Glen Street advertised milium-lined cashmere coats in “regal coronation colors” for $85 — the equivalent of $940 in 2022 dollars.

Color options were: Windsor Pink, Abbey White, Knight Gray, Queen Elizabeth Blue, Coronation Gold, St. James Silver, Balmoral Tan and Dover Oyster.

The Fashion Shop at 19 Ridge St., Glens Falls, advertised a variety of “coronation cap styles” for women.

Fowler’s department store advertised women’s nylon stockings “in coronation colors.”

Coronation-theme advertising was not limited to apparel.

The Union Firm furniture store at 258 Glen St. in Glens Falls advertised a 3-way lamp with “coronation-inspired gold ornamental top” for $11 — the equivalent of $121 in 2022 dollars.

Spector’s Sales & Service of Glens Falls and Parker’s Garage of Lake Luzerne jointly advertised the 1953 Hudson Hornet automobile: “You’ll enjoy the new coronation interiors with deep, foam-rubber, nylon upholstered cushions, and the smartest appointments ever seen to the motor world.”

On May 22, R.G. Irvine Company at 22 Main St. in Hudson Falls advertised a “Coronation Television Special,” with sets delivered in time for the big event.

An Emerson 21-inch console with a 12-inch speaker was on sale for $199.95, or monthly payments of $12.43.

A table model Emerson television was on sale for $149.95, or monthly payments of $9.32.

The day of the coronation, in an era long before satellites and even longer before livestream, the three television networks had a race, of sorts, for bragging rights to who could get the coronation up on the air the soonest.

Each network had arranged for a plane to fly film footage of the coronation to North America to be broadcast.

CBS won the competition, going on the air from Montreal at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, about a half-hour after the landing of a Royal Canadian Air Force jet transporting the film.

ABC and NBC tagged on to the CBS coverage shortly after it began.

Glens Falls residents willing to wait a few weeks could watch the complete coronation, with narration by Laurence Olivier, in Technicolor on the big screen. The J. Arthur Rank production, “A Queen is Coronated,” opened at The Rialto Theatre on Warren Street on June 28.

“All the thrilling pomp and pageantry — with the actual Westminster Abbey,” the theater advertised.

The film was offered as a double feature with “Column South,” a Western starring Audie Murphy and Joan Evans.