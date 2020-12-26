The History Beat: Promoting Cooper's Cave; Warren Street entertainment; sign proposal flops

This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “The river at the Feeder Dam was covered with a thin coating of ice yesterday morning.” – The Morning Star, Dec. 4, 1884
Downtown: On June 10, 1922, The Post-Star reported that Mayor Charles Cool rejected a suggested message for new city boundary signs because “the good beginning is spoiled by the impolite ending.” The rejected message was: “Welcome to Glens Falls. Drive slow and see our city; drive fast and see our jail.”
Downtown: On March 20, 1971, The Post-Star reported that a photograph of the interior of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church at Christmastime won a ribbon at the Professional Photographers Society of New York State conference at the Concord Hotel at Kiamesha Lake. Margaret B. Lynch, who shot the photo, also won a ribbon in the “color corrections photo” category.
Downtown: On Oct. 28, 1884, The Morning Star reported that ventriloquist and magician “Dr.” Alexander Davis, the “Wizard of the West,” opened a dime museum at the Sons of Temperance Hall in the opera house block on Warren Street. “Until further notice, two entertainments will be given daily — one at two o’clock in the afternoon and another at eight in the evening.”
Fun fact: On Feb. 9, 1946, The Post-Star reported that students at Fort Edward school collected $151.98 — the equivalent of $2,185 in 2020 dollars — for the annual March of Dimes campaign, a record collection for the school district.
Fun fact: On July 2, 1886, The Granville Sentinel reported that Lena E. Duel won a “closely contested” spelling contest of 300 school teachers in Washington County. “It was necessary to have three trials before the contest was decided.”
Sports trivia: On March 18, 1971, The Post-Star reported that John Quattrocchi of Fort Edward was selected captain of the SUNY Albany basketball team.
Sports trivia: On June 26, 1922, The Post-Star reported that state Sen. Mortimer Y. Ferris, R-Ticonderoga, was anchor on the 10-person team that won the tug of war at the Adirondack Lumber Dealers Association outing at Schroon Lake.
Head-turning headline: “Socialists Will Rule the Village Board of Trustees,” The Morning Star, March 21, 1906, referring to Socialist Party candidates winning two of five seats on the South Glens Falls Board of Trustees
Editorial: “There are few people in the United States, children or grown-ups, who have not read — and perhaps re-read — Cooper’s ‘Last of the Mohicans,’ one of the most absorbing stories ever written and which the cave is frequently mentioned. In the interest of Glens Falls and of South Glens Falls it is to be hoped that some organization will appraise Cooper’s Cave at its real value and give to it the attention that it merits.” – The Post-Star, June 8, 1922, advocating for development and promotion of the historic rock formation beneath the Hudson River bridge between Glens Falls and South Glens Falls.
Quotable: “Regardless of the fact that hundreds of men hovered around the polls throughout the day, only two or three arrests were made for illegal voting.” – The Post-Star, April 1, 1908, reporting about the first Glens Falls city election the previous day.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.