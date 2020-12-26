The History Beat: Promoting Cooper's Cave; Warren Street entertainment; sign proposal flops

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fun fact: On Feb. 9, 1946, The Post-Star reported that students at Fort Edward school collected $151.98 — the equivalent of $2,185 in 2020 dollars — for the annual March of Dimes campaign, a record collection for the school district.

Fun fact: On July 2, 1886, The Granville Sentinel reported that Lena E. Duel won a “closely contested” spelling contest of 300 school teachers in Washington County. “It was necessary to have three trials before the contest was decided.”

Sports trivia: On March 18, 1971, The Post-Star reported that John Quattrocchi of Fort Edward was selected captain of the SUNY Albany basketball team.

Sports trivia: On June 26, 1922, The Post-Star reported that state Sen. Mortimer Y. Ferris, R-Ticonderoga, was anchor on the 10-person team that won the tug of war at the Adirondack Lumber Dealers Association outing at Schroon Lake.

Head-turning headline: “Socialists Will Rule the Village Board of Trustees,” The Morning Star, March 21, 1906, referring to Socialist Party candidates winning two of five seats on the South Glens Falls Board of Trustees