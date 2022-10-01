The History Beat: Officials determined to prevent holiday weekend rowdiness in 1962

From The Post-Star in 1962 — 60 years ago:

A multi-agency law enforcement collaboration was prepared to patrol on foot, horseback, via automobile and boat as an estimated 75,000 people were expected to visit Lake George for the 1962 Labor Day weekend.

Agencies that provided personnel included the Lake George Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Warren County Sherriff’s Mounted Patrol, a volunteer force that normally had only ceremonial functions, the 1-year-old Lake George Park Commission, the state Liquor Authority, and even the federal Secret Service.

“We will not tolerate rowdyism,” said Warren County Sheriff Robert Lilly, who commanded the crackdown.

Local officials wanted to prevent a drunken melee like on Labor Day weekend 1961, which one magazine dubbed a “riot,” but local officials insisted was a mere “disturbance.”

The Lake George Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Department had arrested 58 people, all in the teens and 20s, in 1961.

“Whatever it was, it lasted for four hours and was only broken up by streams of high-pressure fire hoses manned by the Lake George Volunteer Fire Company,” The Post-Star reported on Sept. 1, 1962.

There still was rowdiness in 1962, but scattered about instead of in one critical mass.

Police arrested about 50 people over Labor Day weekend 1962, which was “without a major incident,” The Post-Star reported on Sept. 4.

“This year the local law enforcement agencies braced themselves for a demonstration, but never had to go in to action beyond breaking up small groups and picking up individuals.”

A Post-Star editorial on Sept. 5 praised the local law enforcement agencies: “It was a special victory for law and order. Lake George is a small village, but it showed that it can cope with a situation of this nature.”

Downtown: Barbara McDonald and Janet Duday, both of South Glens Falls, were “Junior Fashion Consultants” for the evening at Merkel & Gelman Department Store on Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls. — Sept. 6

On stage: The Glens Falls Operetta Club was holding auditions for a production of the musical drama “Li’l Abner,” based on the comic strip. Men were particularly encouraged to audition, as the script called for 35 male roles. “Anyone interested should feel free, and not be embarrassed to try out,” said production director John VanderVoort. Stanley Gericke was music director. — Sept. 6

South Glens Falls: South Glens Falls Mayor Eldon Sanford rolled the first ball at the grand opening of Pine Lanes in the village. About 350 bowling enthusiasts attended the ceremony. — Sept. 1

Saluting labor: Glens Falls Mayor Harry G. Heim proclaimed the week of Sept. 3 “Union Label Week.” Pauline Wheeler, president of Local 445 of Amalgamated Clothing Works of America, urged area resident to only buy garments that had a union-made label. — Sept. 4

On stage: Country singer Dottie West was to headline a Grand Ole Opry show Sept. 7 at Glens Falls High School auditorium. Others on the program were to include Justin Tubb, Bob Perry, The Stewart Brothers and Jim Hinkle. American Legion Post 233 was the sponsor. — Sept. 1

Youth fitness: Glens Falls Recreation Director Daniel Reardon announced that 175 children passed the Amateur Athletic Union physical fitness test during the summer playground season. “This is well above the national average, according to figures released by the Youth Fitness Program organized by President Kennedy.” — Sept. 6

Sports trivia: Danny Williams III won the second annual Pee Wee Golf Club Tournament at the Glens Falls Country Club. — Sept. 1

Editorial: “Is the United States government a charity? Eighty-six-year-old Mrs. Milly Bernstein of New York City contends it is. Her son William left her the income from his $300,000 estate, with the principal after her death to go to the government. This was in gratitude for the freedom and liberty granted by the U.S. to immigrants, of whom he was one. But a New York state law provides that anyone who leaves a parent, spouse or child may bequeath no more than half his estate to charity. Since the government is in hock for $300 billion, it can be argued that it properly comes under the designation of a worthy case in need of some charity. Or, if one looks at sundry government handouts, one can make a case that the government is a charitable institution. Reason, if not the law, seems to be on Mrs. Bernstein’s side.” — Sept. 7