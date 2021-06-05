The History Beat: New seats at the Rialto, B.J. Thomas at SPAC, and vacationing in South Glens Falls

Editorial: “In Glens Falls and its surrounding territory there are any number of opportunities awaiting young men who are wide enough awake to observe and take advantage of them. It is idle for the younger generation to look upon older men who have become well established in business or professions and reflect on what advantages the men who are leading must have had. In order to succeed, a young man must realize that he has a long, hard road ahead, but he must never falter or fail to grasp opportunities, which are ever present, and take advantage of them.” – The Post-Star, Sept. 5, 1922