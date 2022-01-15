THE HISTORY BEAT: Magician amazes audiences in Glens Falls — including newspaper staff

From The Morning Star in 1888

Edward Cooper Taylor, the 19th century escape artist believed to be the first to invite local police on stage, brought his magic show to Glens Falls in 1888.

“Officers Dinan and Doulette placed a pair of handcuffs on Prof. Taylor’s wrists at the Opera House last night,” The Morning Star reported on Jan. 10. “The professor, without the use of a key or any other instrument for opening the locks, slipped out of the iron bracelets without the least difficulty.”

Taylor, who used the stage names “Prof. E. C. Taylor” and “Taylor the Wizard” began performing in 1867, at age 15, with the touring show of John Henry Jr., and subsequently struck out on his own in 1869, according to The Society of American Magicians.

He is believed to have been the first magician to challenge local police officers to handcuff him on stage.

Taylor was booked to appear at the Glens Falls Opera House on Warren Street for four nights, but the run was extended to six nights because of its popularity.

Appearing with him was a marionette show and egg dancer Mlle. Irena.

The closing night show at Glens Falls featured an “entirely new” spiritual message act.

From Glens Falls, the show moved on to Sandy Hill, now Hudson Falls, and Whitehall.

Taylor did an impromptu show at The Morning Star newsroom one evening while he was at Glens Falls.

“The professor abstracted fabulous sums of money from the clothes of the impecunious newspaper men, and, as his prototype, Heller, (British-born magician Robert Heller) was wont to do, did some clever tricks for the edification of the office force,” The Morning Star reported on Jan. 6.

(It has to be magic to find money in the pockets of newsmen.)

It was not the first time Taylor appeared locally.

“Prof. E.C. Taylor, magician, who stands at the head of his profession, begins a series of three nights at the Glens Falls Opera House this evening,” The Morning Star reported on July 28, 1883. “His rope-tying tricks are the most mysterious ever seen.”

Weather: “Plenty of snow and good sleighing. Consequently, the lumbermen are happy.” – Jan. 6.

Downtown: About 45 couples attended a reception of “The Young Bachelors’ Club” at Crandall Hall, an event destined to be “one of the more memorable social events of the year.” — Jan. 14

Downtown: Department store owner B.B. Fowler was the first downtown retailer to announce a selection of new spring merchandise. — Jan. 17

19th century vocabulary: Oleaginous: rich in, covered with, or producing oil — “Benjamin Odell, a former Queensbury yeoman, now of Greenwich, Washington County, brought a large supply of butter to Glens Falls yesterday and disposed of the oleaginous compound to our merchants.” — Jan. 7

Let there be light: “Edwin Sanderson, representing the Westinghouse Electric Company, is at Fort Edward making arrangements to introduce electric lights in that village. This is a movement that is heartily welcomed by our neighbors.”

Fun fact: The Leland Opera House Orchestra was set to play for a hospital charity ball to celebrate completing of construction of the new annex at the Dale silk mill at Whitehall. — Jan. 7

Sports trivia: “The snow on the river of Parks Ferry (Sandy Hill) will be scraped today for a race track. Much sport is expected this winter by our horsemen.” — Jan. 14

Editorial: “One of the best illustrations of what can be done in Glens Falls when rightly undertaken and properly presented is the quiet, yet certain, establishment of a Young Men’s Christian Association in our city. … The first religious meeting of the association was held at the Methodist Episcopal parlors Sunday afternoon, and, if crowded rooms and manifest interest is any indication of what may be expected from this organization, this meeting gave promise of the things hoped for. Much credit is due to all who have worked for and contributed to this new Glens Falls institution.” — Jan. 18

Quotable: “The proprietors of the gambling houses at Ballston Spa are doing effective missionary work by preferring complaints to the authorities and having each other arrested. Several fines have been imposed and the end of the fight is not yet.” — Jan. 11

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

