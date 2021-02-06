The History Beat: Learning to use the phone, and yodeling on stage, all in a 'most orderly town'

Fun fact: On June 13, 1885, The Morning Star reported that the Sandy Hill Iron and Brass Works and Howland & Company paper mill at Sandy Hill, now Hudson Falls, began lighting their factories with electricity on June 11: “Edison’s incandescent lights of sixteen power are used. The dynamo has a capacity of one hundred lights. This system of illumination is said to give excellent satisfaction, and, in due time, may be adopted to light the stores in Sandy Hill.”

Fun fact: On June 29, 1885, The Morning Star reported that former President Chester Arthur passed through Fort Edward on his way to a salmon fishing trip along the Restigouche River in southern Quebec. “Those who saw him say the ex-president appeared in the best of heath.”

Fun fact: On July 13, 1922, The Post-Star reported that P.C. Frod and Edward F. Marquette put a speedboat into the water at Glen Lake, the first on the local lake. “The craft … contains a Dodge automobile motor and is being put into first-class shape at the Nacy cottage at the lower end of the lake for a trial spin in the near future.”