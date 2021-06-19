The History Beat: Learning at the library, raising money for a YMCA

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “Summer has definitely come in earnest. The thermometer took a flying leap upwards yesterday and shady spots were at a premium.” – The Morning Star, June 19, 1884
Downtown: On Sept. 27, 1886, The Morning Star reported that Joubert & White carriage makers on Warren Street shipped an “elegant,” three-seated buckboard to philanthropist and financier Spencer Trask of Saratoga Springs.
“The wagon is furnished in the natural wood, is brass mounted, and upholstered in drab Bedford cord. The trimming, iron work, wood work and finishing are all done in the highest style of workmanship.”
Downtown: On Oct. 15, 1886, The Morning Star reported that a committee was formed the previous evening to raise funds to establish a Young Men’s Christian Association in Glens Falls.
“There is certainly room enough and work enough for such an institution here, and we have no doubt that our citizens will respond liberally.”
19th century vocabulary: Passementaries – elaborate trimmings of braid, gold or silver embroidered cord. “The showroom windows of B.B. Fowler’s dry goods store were dressed up in attractive style last night with a rich collection of braided and striped velvets, beaded passementaries and novelties in fancy buttons.” – The Morning Star, Sept. 24, 1886
Fun fact: On June 24, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Gaslight Village introduced its new “Round Up” ride, bringing the total number of “major rides” at the Lake George theme park to 14. Gaslight Village also introduced a new sightseeing double-decker bus designed by Arto Monaco.
Fun fact: On April 5, 1889, The Granville Sentinel reported that the Salem post office received 5,421 pounds of mail and sent out 2,666 pounds during the month of March.
Sports trivia: On Sept. 20, 1886, The Morning Star reported that William Norcross and Dennis Lyons competed on Sept. 18 for a $20 prize — the equivalent of $568 in 2021 dollars — in a foot race at the Warren County Fairgrounds at the intersection of Glen Street and Lincoln Avenue in Glens Falls.
“Distance, 800 yards. Norcross was the victor and came home with the honors and the money.”
Big catch: “Six bass, averaging from 3 to 4 pounds, were caught in the barge canal near the Smiths Basin locks yesterday morning by T. H. Kennedy and John Green of this city. The entire catch was converted into a fish chowder … covers being laid for 16.” – The Post-Star, Sept. 5, 1922
Head-turning headline: “Requirements of a cow” – The Granville Sentinel, April 19, 1889, introducing an article about dairy farming.
Editorial: “As a result of his failure to keep the state roads in repair, Governor Miller can point with pride to one achievement. He has greatly increased the output of hiccups. Thousands of farmers and tourists who have been compelled to use our hamburger highways are now qualified to enter any hiccuping contest.” – The Post-Star, Sept. 16, 1972
Oh what a pun!: “When a little man is hopelessly in love it greatly increases his sighs.” – The Granville Sentinel, May 31, 1889
Quotable: “Very few people have any clear idea of the possibilities of a free public library. The library should be a great continuum school where anyone who wishes to do so may continue his education along whatever line he wishes.” – Sherman Williams, co-founder of Crandall Public Library, The Post-Star, Sept. 12, 1922
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.