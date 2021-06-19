The History Beat: Learning at the library, raising money for a YMCA

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “Summer has definitely come in earnest. The thermometer took a flying leap upwards yesterday and shady spots were at a premium.” – The Morning Star, June 19, 1884

Downtown: On Sept. 27, 1886, The Morning Star reported that Joubert & White carriage makers on Warren Street shipped an “elegant,” three-seated buckboard to philanthropist and financier Spencer Trask of Saratoga Springs.

“The wagon is furnished in the natural wood, is brass mounted, and upholstered in drab Bedford cord. The trimming, iron work, wood work and finishing are all done in the highest style of workmanship.”

Downtown: On Oct. 15, 1886, The Morning Star reported that a committee was formed the previous evening to raise funds to establish a Young Men’s Christian Association in Glens Falls.

“There is certainly room enough and work enough for such an institution here, and we have no doubt that our citizens will respond liberally.”