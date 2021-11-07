The History Beat: Late 1971 experienced a Thanksgiving blizzard

This is the latest in an occasional series of columns compiling historic anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

From The Post-Star in 1971:

Weather: “A windswept snowstorm, perhaps the fiercest Thanksgiving Day blizzard on record in this region, wrapped the tri-county area in a 2-foot-thick blanket of white yesterday and made motorized travel treacherous, at best.” — Nov. 26

Downtown: On Nov. 23, it was reported that Ozzie’s Restaurant at 7 South St. would serve a free buffet the next day to celebrate its third anniversary in business.

Downtown: On Nov. 30, it was reported that 450 people attended the annual Glens Falls Hospital Guild Ball on Nov. 27 at The Queensbury Hotel. Al Kaye Orchestra provided music. The event raised money to purchase a mini-bus for the hospital’s mental health department.

Crandall Public Library: “The Christmas records have been put out for the season — all 40 of them. They are available each year for a while before Christmas.” — Nov. 28

Crandall Park: On Dec. 3, it was reported that the ice surface on the duck pond at Crandall Park was available for ice skating while city Recreation Department workers continued getting the outdoor ice rink ready at the park’s Recreation Field.

Fun fact: On Dec. 1, it was reported that Mrs. Howard Ryder of Whitehall received a stainless-steel mixer and other prizes for winning first place in the annual New York State Grange — American Agriculturist chiffon cake baking contest.

Sports trivia: On Nov. 29, it was reported that the Hudson Falls Greenjackets semi-professional football team contributed $300 to the Washington County Children’s Committee annual charity campaign.

Sports trivia: On Dec. 1, it was reported that Dick Chapas of Glens Falls, John Toomey of Fort Edward and Bob Provoncha of Ticonderoga received varsity letters in football at Norwich University of Northfield, Vermont.

Political clout: On Nov. 27, it was reported that state Assemblyman Lawrence Corbett, R-Fort Edward, was successful in reversing a “high-level directive” that would have postponed the season opening of the Gore Mountain Ski Center at Johnsburg.

Editorial: “If Defense Department snooping in Pentagon press rooms does not qualify as a new chapter in the record of government harassment of newsmen, it at least rates an extended footnote. More is involved than a mere invasion of individual privacy, though that is an element in the affair. When security agents rummage through reporters’ desks, as they admittedly have done, this is an affront to the press that has a disquieting police state flavor about it.” — Nov. 27.

Quotable: “A performer known only as White Rat of the Wildflowers makes his first appearance at the Frame Coffeehouse (in Fort Edward) tomorrow evening.” — Dec. 3

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0