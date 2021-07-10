The History Beat: Judge levies sunbathing fine, notable visits, and all that jazz

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “Spurred to accelerate its usually leisurely pace by sultry summer weather, the Common Council last night made short work of a lengthy business meeting.” – Irv Dean, The Post-Star, July 1, 1971
Downtown: “Samuel Gompers, president of the American Federation of Labor, who has been staying at Schroon Lake, was in Glens Falls yesterday. He was recognized by numerous persons.” – The Post-Star, Sept. 30, 1922
Downtown: On July 25, 1946, The Post-Star reported that Bernard Baruch, financier and U.S. representative on the United Nations Atlantic Atomic Energy Commission, and six secretarial and house staff, ate lunch at The Queensbury Hotel the previous afternoon. The group landed on a chartered flight at Warren County airport at 12:40 p.m. Two taxis drove them from the airport to lunch, and then on to Raquette Lake, where Baruch was to vacation.
Head-turning headline: “All the News That’s Fit to Leak” – The Post-Star, July 7, 1971, introducing a Bob Considine opinion column
Fun fact: On Oct. 2, 1922, The Post-Star reported that Lake George Town Justice Fred Cooper fined a New York City couple $10 each for sunbathing on a dock, about a mile north of Lake George, “in nothing more than nature’s raiment.” ("Raiment" is an archaic term for clothing.)
Fun fact: On Nov. 20, 1886, The Morning Star reported that 14 boatloads of potatoes had been shipped from Sandy Hill over the previous few days, “considerably in excess of that in previous years.”
19th century vocabulary: Velocipede – A two-wheeled wood and iron frame transportation vehicle, similar to a bicycle, propelled by feet pumping cranks connected to the front axle. It was commonly known as a “bone shaker.” “Velocipede riding is the order of the day.” – North Granville correspondent to The Granville Sentinel, July 26, 1877
Sports trivia: On July 22, 1946, The Post-Star reported that Robert Blinn defeated Larry Shay to win the Hudson Falls Derby Park horseshoe tournament for boys ages 11 to 14. Edward Eagle won in the under age 11 category. In the archery tournament, Ray Evans won first place, Roger Measeck second and Michael Clear, third.
Sports trivia: On Aug. 23, 1889, The Granville Sentinel reported that the CHBs of Whitehall defeated the Big Hats of Fair Haven, Vermont, 5-2 in a recent “well-attended game” of baseball at Whitehall.
Big catch: “Landlord Pardo displayed a 6-pound bass in the lobby of the American House last evening, the result of a day’s sport at Glen Lake.” – The Morning Star, July 23, 1886
Editorial: “If a man’s importance can be judged by the length of his obituary in The New York Times, Louis ‘Satchmo’ Armstrong was important. … Whether modern devotees of rock understand jazz is a moot point. They do have one thing in common. Both music forms were initially regarded with suspicion by the older generation which later came to accept jazz. Although Armstrong probably accepted rock — because it was music — rock has less to recommend itself to the general public. … Louis ‘Satchmo’ Armstrong. He loved music and people. The affection flowed both ways.” – The Post-Star, July 9, 1971
Oh what pun! “Never ask a stereopticon man to give you his views.” – The Granville Sentinel, June 28, 1889
Quotable: “A Star reporter was fortunate enough yesterday to obtain some very toothsome samples of the candy to be sold at the Methodist Episcopal Church fair tomorrow and Friday. … Should the other features of the entertainment equal this one, as no doubt they will, it will be an unparalleled success.” – The Morning Star, Dec. 8, 1886
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.