The History Beat: Judge levies sunbathing fine, notable visits, and all that jazz

Editorial: “If a man’s importance can be judged by the length of his obituary in The New York Times, Louis ‘Satchmo’ Armstrong was important. … Whether modern devotees of rock understand jazz is a moot point. They do have one thing in common. Both music forms were initially regarded with suspicion by the older generation which later came to accept jazz. Although Armstrong probably accepted rock — because it was music — rock has less to recommend itself to the general public. … Louis ‘Satchmo’ Armstrong. He loved music and people. The affection flowed both ways.” – The Post-Star, July 9, 1971

Oh what pun! “Never ask a stereopticon man to give you his views.” – The Granville Sentinel, June 28, 1889

Quotable: “A Star reporter was fortunate enough yesterday to obtain some very toothsome samples of the candy to be sold at the Methodist Episcopal Church fair tomorrow and Friday. … Should the other features of the entertainment equal this one, as no doubt they will, it will be an unparalleled success.” – The Morning Star, Dec. 8, 1886

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0