The History Beat: January 1885's frigid temperatures; a call for a public park; and quality potatoes

This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.

Weather: “The thermometers in this village (of Glens Falls) varied yesterday morning from 19 to 36 degrees below zero, according to location and the capacity of the owner for dilating on ‘cold facts.’” – The Morning Star, Jan. 30, 1885

19th century vocabulary: felicitous – well chosen or suited to the circumstances; pleasing and fortunate. “John Williams’ ambitious strawberry patch is taking advantage of the season and producing a second crop of the luscious fruit. Some fine specimens of the blushing berries found their way to the Sentinel office, for which we extend our thanks. It isn’t often that an editor has an occasion to enjoy a felicitous diet on strawberries, especially of a second growth nature.” – The Granville Sentinel, Oct. 1, 1886

Downtown: “It does not take much to draw a crowd or to amuse when it is assembled. Last evening the antics of a rat, pursued by a cat, on the roof of an Exchange Street cottage, attracted the attention of a large number of passersby.” – The Morning Star, June 16, 1885