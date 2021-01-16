The History Beat: January 1885's frigid temperatures; a call for a public park; and quality potatoes

This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Weather: “The thermometers in this village (of Glens Falls) varied yesterday morning from 19 to 36 degrees below zero, according to location and the capacity of the owner for dilating on ‘cold facts.’” – The Morning Star, Jan. 30, 1885
19th century vocabulary: felicitous – well chosen or suited to the circumstances; pleasing and fortunate. “John Williams’ ambitious strawberry patch is taking advantage of the season and producing a second crop of the luscious fruit. Some fine specimens of the blushing berries found their way to the Sentinel office, for which we extend our thanks. It isn’t often that an editor has an occasion to enjoy a felicitous diet on strawberries, especially of a second growth nature.” – The Granville Sentinel, Oct. 1, 1886
Downtown: “It does not take much to draw a crowd or to amuse when it is assembled. Last evening the antics of a rat, pursued by a cat, on the roof of an Exchange Street cottage, attracted the attention of a large number of passersby.” – The Morning Star, June 16, 1885
Downtown: On Dec. 21, 1921, The Post-Star reported that the Glens Falls Health Department and the Warren County Tuberculosis Committee began working out of their new offices at the McEchron House at the corner of Ridge and Maple streets in Glens Falls.
Fun fact: On March 29, 1971, The Post-Star reported that Jim Appleyard and Carol Dunsky were among students who participated in the Kensington Road Elementary School science fair in Glens Falls.
Fun fact: On April 16, 1886, The Granville Sentinel reported that one congressman boasted that he had 32 namesakes in his congressional district.
Fun fact: On June 29, 1922, The Post-Star reported that 235 children registered to plant plots at the city’s community gardens on Sanford Street, West Street and Sherman Avenue in Glens Falls, and more than 150 children registered to plant gardens at their homes.
Sports trivia: On July 7, 1922, The Post-Star reported that the South Argyle Sunday School track team, with 93 points, won first place in the annual town inter-church track meet. United Presbyterian, with 31 points, came in second. North Argyle Church had 20 points, and the Methodist Church, 18 points.
Sports trivia: On June 24, 1922, The Post-Star reported that Arnold “Lefty” Stone, star pitcher for the Union Bag baseball team of Hudson Falls, signed a contract to play with the Endicott-Johnson team of Endicott. “’Lefty’ is recognized as the best pitcher to ever play with a Hudson Falls club. His work has been exceptionally successful on the mound.”
Head-turning headline: “Curfew on Old Time; Children are Delighted” – The Post-Star, May 1, 1922, above a report about which schedules would remain on standard time when daylight saving time began.
Editorial: “’Glens Falls should have a public playground,’ said a well-known citizen yesterday. Yes, or in different words, a public park, where the young folks could exercise in harmless games, with separate plots for each sex. A well-kept park would be a valuable addition to our municipal possessions.” – The Morning Star, June 4, 1885
Quotable: “Washington County, which is noted for its fertile fields, pretty girls, and thrifty farmers, is also remarkable for the quality of potatoes it produces, and it leads all other counties in the state in this one product.” – The Granville Sentinel, Oct. 15, 1886
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.