The History Beat: Indoor baseball league was dry in winter, dodged rain in spring

From The Post-Star in 1947 – 75 years ago:

Norman R. Gourley, “the city’s oldest and most enthusiastic baseball fan,” upped the ante in the annual City Series baseball series between Glens Falls High School and St. Mary’s Academy, The Post-Star reported on March 26, 1947.

The 81-year-old retired Glens Falls Insurance Co. executive donated a traveling trophy to go to the winner of the annual three-game series, the first trophy for any City Series sport.

The trophy was to be on display in the coming days in the show window at Erlanger’s department store downtown.

Gourley had long been a booster of local baseball.

He was charter president of the Glens Falls Indoor Baseball League, which played its debut season in the winter of 1926 and 1927.

Gourley, in 1927, congratulated the indoor league champion Knights of Columbus team at the end-of-the-season banquet at Fitzgerald’s Hotel.

“Mr. Gourley was particularly entertaining during the recital of a poem from the pen of James Whitcomb Riley,” The Post-Star reported on April 20, 1927.

At age 87, Gourley was still following baseball.

“Although forced to curtail some of his activities following a serious illness last year, Mr. Gourley still follows his favorite sports, particularly baseball, and sometimes stays up to watch the wrestling matches on Saturday nights,” The Post-Star reported on Dec. 1, 1951, the morning of Gourley’s 87th birthday. “He reads and plays cards and goes out for short walks. Occasionally he goes to The Queensbury for luncheon.”

In the 1947 City Series, the “Rain Gods” seemed to compete with Gourley for attention.

Rain canceled the planned first game and the grandiose pregame ceremonies scheduled for May 6 at Sherman Avenue field.

In the next attempt on May 15, a downpour in the second inning postponed completion of the rescheduled game on May 15 at Recreation Field.

“Although the rain threatened all afternoon, more than 500 hardy fans turned out to witness the colorful ceremonies before the tilt.”

Ceremonies included the traditional City Series parade of coaches and players to the flagpole where local Boy Scouts Eric Schmidt and Erwin Spear raised the U.S. flag while musician Richard Robillard played “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Mayor John Bazinet threw out the first pitch.

A Post-Star sports writer joked that the coaches, “hoping to catch the Rain Gods by surprise,” were keeping secret the date of when the rest of the game would be played.

The Rain Gods eventually cooperated, and Glens Falls won all three games to sweep the series, and win the trophy, largely due to the standout pitching of “Big Ray” LaPointe.

Weather: “Glens Falls and area residents were wondering yesterday whether the ghost of Old Man Winter that rode May 10, 1946, depositing enough snow to call out snowplows, wasn’t trying to work up to the same sort of performance this year. Low temperatures and cold winds featured the day’s offerings with light snow flurries in both the morning and afternoon.” – May 9

Downtown: Charles L. Allen opened Allen’s Donut and Sandwich Shop at the corner of Ridge and Warren streets. – May 15

Downtown: Margaret Aronson purchased the inventory of the Brenda Norris women’s clothing store and opened Margie’s Style Shop at 227 Glen St. – May 22

Native son: The Massachusetts Committee of Catholics, Protestants and Jews honored U.S. Secretary of War Robert Porter Patterson, a Glens Falls native, with a citation for encouraging tolerance and diversity. “Gallant soldier, brilliant jurist, able statesman, he has matched deed with ideal in serving his fellow citizens and his country. Above all, he has dedicated himself to the task of obliterating the virus of hatred and promoting cooperation and respect among all peoples,” the citation read. – May 16

At the movies: Gene Autry and his horse Champion starred in the movie “Trail to San Antone” that opened at the State Theatre in Glens Falls, paired in a double feature with “Bringing Up Father,” based on the syndicated comic strip of the same name. – May 16

Editorial: … “The consumer is outraged to pay current egg prices, for example, on the grounds that scarcity justifies the price, and at the same time to read of heavy government purchases of eggs as a support measure. He cannot see much sense, either, in the prices of potatoes, which are becoming a physical embarrassment to the government.” … “Agriculture is like no other business. It cannot expand or contract easily; it cannot convert to new products within a few weeks; it cannot speed up production in response to unexpected need. It cannot protect itself from the catastrophes of weather. Thus, there is ample justification for special efforts in this time of vast world need.” – endorsing President Truman’s agricultural subsidy proposal – May 26

Quotable: “Oh, I know the world’s upset. But the brooks are rippling yet, and the flowers come to blossom, and the bees are in the hive.” – Edgar A. Guest, “Just Folks” column, May 21