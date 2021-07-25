The History Beat: In 1880s, Finch converts machine to make cedar shingles; Editorializing against hats in theaters

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns compiling anecdotes gleaned from online archives of local newspapers.
Downtown: On Dec. 16, 1886, The Morning Star reported that Finch, Pruyn & Co. purchased equipment to convert its lath mill to manufacturing of cedar shingles.
Weather: “The thermometer on the Hotel Madden plaza registered seventy-two degrees above zero at 2:30 o’clock this morning.” – The Post-Star, July 24, 1916.
Downtown: On Dec. 2, 1886, The Morning Star reported that downtown retailer B.B. Fowler was renovating the second floor of the Coolidge & Lee building on Exchange Street, behind Fowler’s Glen Street main store, to use as a carpet room annex. “The proposed annex will make Mr. Fowler’s carpet wareroom the largest in northern New York.”
Fun fact: On Aug. 3, 1946, The Post-Star reported that Glens Falls Times City Editor Earl Hitchcock was unanimously elected state American Legion commander.
Fun fact: On Jan. 6, 1887, The Morning Star reported that Mrs. E.A. Braman, “by her own personal efforts, and unknown to the rest of the society,” raised $100 — the equivalent of $2,890 in 2021 dollars — toward the cost for stained glass windows at the new South Glens Falls Methodist Episcopal Church.
Head-turning headline: “Santa Claus Wins Purse” – The Post-Star, Aug. 14, 1946, introducing an article about a “surprising victory” for a racehorse named Santa Claus at Washington Park in Chicago.
Sports trivia: On Aug. 17, 1946, The Post-Star reported that the Glens Falls Junior American Legion baseball team was Region Four champion.
Sports trivia: On Dec. 16, 1886, The Morning Star reported that a football team, to be known as “The Rushers,” was being organized at South Glens Falls. “They are anxious to meet one of the Glens Falls teams.”
Not so great catch: “The Flyloflam fishing club made their initial trip to the waters of Big Bay yesterday. The cold weather interfered with a large catch. … Chief Cook Adams proposed a chowder, but as all the members could not be present, it was postponed.” – The Morning Star, Dec. 9, 1886
Editorial: “The ‘no bonnet in the theatre’ movement is growing in popularity, as is witnessed in the increasing number of ladies who appear in their seats in the New York theatres without their hats. The reform cannot reach Glens Falls too soon. We agree with a neighboring exchange that when it does become general it will be received with rejoicing by the multitude.” – The Morning Star, Dec. 14, 1886
Oh what pun!: “Every man is architect of his own fortune. And it’s lucky for most of us that there is no building inspector around.” – The Granville Sentinel, Oct. 11, 1889
Quotable: “Nothing can more successfully corrode or destroy our liberty than intolerance. This country must not give another nation cause to ask by what right Americans preach what they do not practice.” – Senate Majority Leader Alben Barkley, D-Kentucky, speaking to an audience of more than 1,000 people at the amphitheater at Scaroon Manor resort at Schroon Lake. – The Post-Star, Aug. 19, 1946
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.