The History Beat: In 1880s, Finch converts machine to make cedar shingles; Editorializing against hats in theaters

Head-turning headline: “Santa Claus Wins Purse” – The Post-Star, Aug. 14, 1946, introducing an article about a “surprising victory” for a racehorse named Santa Claus at Washington Park in Chicago.

Sports trivia: On Aug. 17, 1946, The Post-Star reported that the Glens Falls Junior American Legion baseball team was Region Four champion.

Sports trivia: On Dec. 16, 1886, The Morning Star reported that a football team, to be known as “The Rushers,” was being organized at South Glens Falls. “They are anxious to meet one of the Glens Falls teams.”

Not so great catch: “The Flyloflam fishing club made their initial trip to the waters of Big Bay yesterday. The cold weather interfered with a large catch. … Chief Cook Adams proposed a chowder, but as all the members could not be present, it was postponed.” – The Morning Star, Dec. 9, 1886