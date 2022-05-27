The History Beat: Glens Falls restaurateur's patriotic act brought worldwide fame

Fifty years ago, Glens Falls restaurateur Vincenzo “Jim” DeSantis was selected as grand marshal of the Glens Falls Memorial Day Parade.

DeSantis was an Italian immigrant who was proud to have been born on the Fourth of July.

“The United States of America is the greatest country in the world, and I’m proud that they let me live here. We even have the same birthday, but … I was born in Europe,” he once said.

He served stateside in the U.S. Army during World War I.

His selection as grand marshal in 1972 was to honor his serving of free meals to members of the military in uniform during World War II, a patriotic act that brought worldwide fame.

“It is estimated that 52,570 dinners were given to uniformed personnel in all, and over a 1,360-day period that would average a little more than 40 dinners per day,” The Post-Star reported on Dec. 8, 1966.

“The boys do the fighting, so they’re going to eat just as long as I can stay in business,” he said, around the time he began offering the free meals on Dec. 7, 1942, the one-year anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

He continued offering the free meals at his restaurant at the corner of Lawrence and Cherry streets, in the city’s First Ward, until World War II ended.

DeSantis got the idea for offering free meals when he and his wife had recently visited New York City to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

It was too cold to walk in Central Park, so they took a walk through Grand Central Station instead.

“Mother noticed the GIs all over the place — slouched on the floor, asleep on benches. And she said to my father, ‘These boys look like they could use a good meal,” son Jimmy DeSantis told The Post-Star in 2001. “And my father said, ‘There isn’t much we can do about it now.’ But when he got home, he started offering free dinners to servicemen.”

DeSantis, the father, printed up coupons good for a free dinner when visiting Glens Falls, and distributed them to military bases around the world.

Some military personnel posted the coupons on bulletin boards at USO clubs.

DeSantis also had signs put up on Route 9, advertising the free meals for military personnel.

The 1972 Memorial Day parade was not the first time DeSantis had been honored for his generosity.

In 1946, Glens Falls area residents voted DeSantis winner of the “Best Glens Falls Neighbor” award, a contest run by WTRY radio of Albany.

“During the war, Mr. DeSantis circulated cards in U.S. military installations throughout the world inviting servicemen and servicewomen to be his guests at dinner if they ever came to Glens Falls,” The Post-Star reported on April 29, 1946.

Radio announcers presented DeSantis with a watch at a ceremony broadcast live from the Rialto Theatre on Warren Street in Glens Falls.

In 1984, the New York Northeast Division of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks selected Anna DeSantis, wife of Vincenzo, as “Mother of the Year,” recognizing her role in the patriotic feeding of military personnel.

More than 300 people attended a reception in her honor, The Post-Star reported on May 7, 1984.

Vincenzo DeSantis was born at Pompei, Italy, in 1893, and immigrated to the United States at age 19.

He settled at Glens Falls and worked as a carpenter.

Anna DeSantis was born at Rome, Italy, in 1897, and immigrated to the United States with her family at age 15.

The family settled at Glens Falls, where Anna worked part-time at the Matinee Waist Co., a blouse factory, while learning the rudiments of the English language.

The couple married in 1917.

After World War I, Vincenzo DeSantis operated the Lawrence Hotel, a saloon, and the Lawrence Street Grocery and Meat Market, according to Post-Star archive reports.

Prohibition ended the saloon aspect.

After Prohibition ended, Vincenzo wanted to get back into the saloon business, but was required to serve food in order to get a liquor license.

Vincenzo asked Anna if she might be willing to make up a few sandwiches and warm up some soup, in order to meet the letter of the law.

Her cooking proved popular, and soon the food was the main attraction at the establishment.

Vincenzo and Anna retired in 1958.

Son Philip DeSantis operated the restaurant until 1965, when he turned it over to Jimmy DeSantis, another son.

Vincent DeSantis Jr., another son, was mayor of Glens Falls from 1994 to 1997.

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

