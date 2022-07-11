The History Beat: From May 1947: Big movies downtown, along with some snow

From The Post-Star in 1947 — 75 years ago:

The tagline for the Samuel Goldwyn motion picture, “The Best Years of Our Lives,” was not idle boasting: “The Screen’s Greatest Love Story is the Best Film This Year from Hollywood.”

The romantic drama about Midwestern soldiers readjusting to civilian life after World War II, released in 1946, had won eight Academy Awards before its opening May 7, 1947, for a three-day run at The Rialto Theatre on Warren Street.

Academy Awards for the 2-hour-and-50-minute film, the longest since “Gone With the Wind,” included Best Picture and an honorary Oscar for bringing hope and encouragement to veterans.

The movie starred Myrna Loy, Frederick March, Dana Andrews, Teresa Wright Virginia Mayo and Hoagy Carmichael.

The film showed three times daily, first at 2:40 p.m., with a discounted admission of 62 cents, and at 6 and 9 p.m., with regular admission of $1.

It was a big week for box office sensations at Glens Falls.

“The Sea of Grass,” the most profitable Spencer Tracy/Katherine Hepburn pairing that MGM produced, opened May 8 at The Paramount Theatre on Ridge Street.

The movie, based on the novel by Conrad Richter, focuses on romance and conflict during the great land rush in New Mexico in the early 20th century.

The movie brought MGM a profit of$747,000 — the equivalent of nearly $10 million in 2022 dollars — according to the Internet Movie Database.

Weather: “Glens Falls and area residents were wondering yesterday whether the ghost of Old Man Winter that rode May 10, 1946, depositing enough snow to call out snowplows, wasn’t trying to work up the same sort of performance this year. Low temperatures and cold winds featured the day’s offerings with light snow flurries in both the morning and afternoon.” – May 9.

Downtown: Jimmy Howley’s musical quartet opened an extended engagement at The Globe Hotel on Warren Street. “Music from the clarinet, guitar, accordion and bass is expertly combined to provide sheer enjoyment for both dancers and non-dancers.” – May 7

Spelling bee: Marjorie Beger, 12, a student at St. Mary’s Academy, won first prize in the weekly Saturday morning spelling bee at The Paramount Theatre on Ridge Street. Joseph Morrison, 11, of St. Mary’s Academy, won second, and James Allen, 14, of Abraham Wing School, won third. – May 12

The Queensbury: At a luncheon at The Queensbury Hotel, the board of directors of Imperial Paper and Color Co. presented a gold watch inscribed with the initials of company President Karl R. McBride, recognizing his 40th anniversary with the company. – May 7

Rotary: Donald G. Hallenback, vice president and director of Wilmarth and Sons Inc., was elected president of the Glens Falls Rotary Club. – May 9

Sports trivia: Gordon Hubbel, “the classy Glens Falls High School distance ace,” running on a rain-soaked track, set a new Crandall Park Recreation Field track record for the half-mile run. Hubbel’s time of 2 minutes 7.1 seconds was 2.1 seconds faster than the previous record, which a Whitehall High School runner set in 1935. – May 5

Editorial: “Great artists, as a rule, combine with superlative talent an eccentric way of living or a temperament that sets them apart from their fellows. The quality that distinguished the late Madam Louise Homer, and one that especially appealed to her Bolton Road neighbors and her legion of admirers in the Glens Falls area, was her absolute contentment with normal living. Opera, to Madam Homer, was music, and music, far from distracting her from a career as wife and mother, tied her to her home with unspeakable bonds. Her artistic progress moved in smooth precision with that of her composer husband, Sidney Homer, complementing rather than clashing with it, so that to the roles of public acclaim were added the satisfaction of more than 50 years of marriage and the happiness of six children. Work, devotion and love brought her in abundance those returns to which all people aspire and which are not obtained by talent alone, which is a gift, and must be cultivated.” – May 8

Quotable: “Nobody likes taxes.” – Gov. Thomas Dewey, May 13