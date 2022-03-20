The History Beat: From 1972

From The Post-Star in 1972:

Lake George village officials desired “a new image” when they adopted a new sign ordinance that took effect in 1972.

The village became a role model for other tourist villages.

“Letters from all over the country, including from resorts on the West Coast, have been received seeking information on the implementation and success of the village ordinance,” The Post-Star reported on April 5, 1972.

The ordinance, adopted in October 1971, banned flashing, revolving, sidewalk and temporary signs, and signs that extended more than 12 inches over the street.

Non-conforming signs had to be removed within five years of 1972.

“Mayor Robert Blais has reported excellent cooperation from all merchants, and visitors this summer will notice an absence of the sandwich board and temporary signs usually seen on the streets.”

Downtown: The People’s Market, specializing in seafood and organic foods, opened at 116 South St., Glens Falls – April 11

Politics: Democratic presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm spoke at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs the previous evening. “People are sick and tired of cliches and tokenism from their leaders,” she told an audience of about 400 people. “For over 15 years of my life, my brains have been picked by the politicians of New York state. I have written their speeches, interpreted their talks to Spanish-speaking people and organized campaigns.” – March 27

On stage: Folk musicians Richard and Lee Wilke were set to perform the next evening at the first public event at “Fat City,” the new Hudson Falls-Fort Edward Youth Center in the back portion of the Jaycees Community Center in Fort Edward. “Musicians attending the jam session are asked to bring instruments, especially guitars, five-string banjos, dulcimers, bongos, kazoos and harmonicas tuned to the key of C major on a Hohner harmonica.” – March 27

On stage: The Repertory Theatre of Lincoln Center in New York City was scheduled to perform “Play Strindberg,” a “reckless, shocking comedy of love and hate” by Friedrich Durrenmatt, at Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack, in Queensbury – April 11

Unique commute: “James Kneeshaw is perhaps the only student of Plattsburgh State who flies to class,” The Post-Star reported. Kneeshaw, a former Navy pilot, was completing a post-graduate study administrative internship at the Queensbury school district at the time, and met once a week with his adviser in Plattsburgh. To cut down the commute time, he flew between Warren County airport and Plattsburgh in a rented plane that he piloted. Kneeshaw later was a longtime superintendent of the Queensbury Union Free School District. – March 31

Sports trivia: Tom Morphis of Glens Falls, a freshman, played in 18 games for the Merrimack College basketball team. He made 11 baskets and six free throws, and handled 31 rebounds. Morphis was a 1971 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy. – April 5

Editorial: “Charlie Chaplin’s sojourn abroad during the past two decades has on occasion been called a ‘self-imposed exile.’ It was nothing of the sort. The great comedian stayed away from these shores because he had been thoroughly unwelcome in this country where he had lived and worked for 40 years. … We do not defend Chaplin’s (Communist) political views of the late 1940s nor his moral behavior at the time; neither is now germane. What is germane is that one of the great dramatic artists of our time was hounded, without sufficient regard for individual rights and due process of law, by those who found his views and conduct distasteful.” – April 14

Quotable: “Does it really matter if it’s a man or a woman who discovers a cure for cancer? I think the society needs the output of everyone.” – Virginia Cairns, staff adviser to Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, speaking to the Adirondack Girl Scout Council at Queensbury on the topic “The Girl Scout Leader Looks at the Liberated Woman.” – April 10

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

