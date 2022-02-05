The History Beat: From 1972: When the Lake George Winter Carnival was young

From The Post-Star in 1972:

The fifth annual Polar Ice Cap Golf Tournament, held Feb. 12 and 13, was a feature of the Lake George Winter Carnival 50 years ago.

“A par-3 golf course is built right on the ice surface of Lake George,” The Post-Star reported on Feb. 4, 1972.

Bright-colored golf balls were used to make it easier to locate stray balls on the ice.

The unusual surface could be difficult for some skilled golfers.

From the story: “The golf tournament has become very popular and the tricky playing surface on the blue-ice ‘greens’ give everyone a chance to win.”

Robert Scherer directed the tournament.

Community theater: Richard Stein was set to direct the Glens Falls Operetta Club, now Glens Falls Community Theater, production of the Woody Allen comedy “Don’t Drink the Water” on May 5-6. – Feb. 10

Student achievement: Linda Skinner won the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow Award at Fort Ann High School, qualifying her to compete at the state level. – Feb. 12

Sports trivia: Mike Nelson, a freshman Queensbury High School wrestler, in his first varsity match pinned an unidentified Glens Falls opponent 4:43 minutes into the match. Queensbury won the meet 42-9, its 12th consecutive win of the season. – Feb. 10

Sports trivia: The team of Richard Belise, Daniel Watkins, Chris Carswell, Scott Cormie, Peter Mayforth and John Willette won the age 9-11 category of the hockey tournament at the Hudson Falls Kiwanis Club Winter Carnival at Derby Park. About 400 children participated in various events at the annual carnival. – Feb. 10

Great catch: Warren Schermerhorn and Chuck Gipe caught and kept 14 northern pike through the ice at Lake George. “The total weight of the catch was 109 pounds and the largest fish tipped the scales at 12 ½ pounds.” The total weight did not include fish the duo caught and released. “Schermerhorn and Gipe make it a practice to only keep the fish that weigh 5 pounds or more.” – Feb. 18

Politics: At a question-and-answer program with about 350 Glens Falls High School students, state Sen. Ronald Stafford, R-Plattsburgh, said he opposed legalizing marijuana, based on evidence he had seen so far. “It would be a step in the wrong direction,” he said. – Feb. 14.

Editorial: “A persistent figure of speech in literature is the concept of the rain, which is like a blessing upon the earth. It is often noted that after a rain, the air, cleansed of dust, is more fresh and pleasant than before. “A rift in this particular line has just been remarked by scientists who have been studying rainfall in the northeastern United States. It has become ‘surprisingly acid,’ they find, and we are told that if acidity continues to rise it may do serious harm. … “Some may put this down to further environmental alarmism, but we see it, rather, as one more warning that air pollution is not a mere nuisance but a current and potentially very grave threat to human welfare.” – Feb. 10

Quotable: “Everyone seems to agree, at least in principle, that the uniforms the U.S. athletes wore in the (Olympic Winter Games) opening ceremonies were a disgrace. The designer should be left overnight on the summit lift of a glacier peak to redesign his ‘uniforms.’” – Don Metivier in his “Along the Ski Trails” column – Feb. 18

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

