The History Beat: From 1972: Tri-County New World Singers lend their voices

From The Post-Star in 1972:

The Glens Falls area was not isolated from the acoustic music scene of the early 1970s.

The Tri-County New World Singers performed around the area, including in a benefit concert at Queensbury High School on Jan. 17, 1972, to raise money for the school’s upcoming Spanish Club trip to a yet-to-be determined Spanish-speaking country.

The ensemble, established in early 1971, at one point had as many as 33 members.

The group, comprised of students from Adirondack Community College and Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls high schools, performed at churches, coffeehouses and community events throughout northern New York and Vermont.

Weather: “Winds gusting up to 45 mph yesterday caused scattered incidents of power failures throughout the area and overturned a house trailer yesterday which was being towed on the Northway in South Glens Falls.” – Jan. 26

Battle of the Bands: Joe Pezzulo of radio station WBZA was to be master of ceremonies at the March of Dimes Battle of the Bands the next evening at Fort Edward High School. Teen rock bands to compete were: Blue Breakdown of Hudson Falls, Crystal Haze of Glens Falls, General Consensus of Queensbury, Just Us of Argyle, National Man of several local communities, Shawnee Express of Hudson Falls, Truck Farm of Salem, and The Night Watch of Salem. – Jan. 26

Orator: Donna Stone, a student at Fort Edward High School, won the Washington County American Legion oratorical contest. – Jan. 14

Sports celebrity: “Brooks Robinson of the Baltimore Orioles is coming to Glens Falls” to speak Jan. 29 at the annual Glens Falls Knights of Columbus sports banquet. – Jan. 18

Toastmasters: Twenty charter members of Toastmasters Hometown U.S.A., a new local Toastmasters chapter, were set to attend the club’s first installation of officers banquet that evening at the Red Coach Grill in Queensbury. Jack Oranch was to be installed as the club’s first president. – Jan. 21

Sports trivia: Noeline Plummer received the Davies Cup, “symbolic of women’s golf supremacy,” at Tee-Bird Country Club in Moreau. – Jan. 19

Editorial: “Why all the fuss? Why, in short, shouldn’t there be female umpires? Offhand, we can’t think of a single good reason, assuming the woman in question knows the game and can cut the mustard.” – from a Jan. 27 editorial supporting the case of Bernice Gera, who was suing professional baseball, claiming that she was rejected from being an umpire because of her gender, not because, as baseball officials claimed, she was under the minimum weight and over the maximum age for a starting umpire.

Sports trivia: Ed Grant of Glens Falls was manager of the U.S. bobsled team at the Olympic Winter Games at Sapporo, Japan. – Jan. 19

Quotable: “It seems whenever legislators gather to redraw electoral districts, there stalks the specter of Gov. Gerry of Massachusetts. You’ve probably heard of Gov. Gerry. It was during his term of office in the early 19th century that the word “gerrymandering” was coined, meaning to carve up electoral districts while guided by political motivations.” – Jan. 22

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

