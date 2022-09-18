The History Beat: From 1972: 'Town Mall' proposed for city corner in Glens Falls

From The Post-Star in 1972 – 50 years ago:

Daniel Sutton, developer of a proposed “Town Mall” at the intersection of Glen and Warren streets in Glens Falls, announced that The Fashion Shop, a current downtown retailer, signed a letter of intent to become a “major tenant at the new mall.”

The Fashion Shop would relocate from 19 Ridge St., nearly doubling its space from 17,000 to 30,000 square feet, and add new clothing lines, diversifying to become a “department store,” The Post-Star reported on Sept. 21.

The interior of the new mall was to have a waterfall feature.

“This waterfall-type decoration would feature colored water falling through nylon wires, simulating a waterfall, but adding no significant moisture to the interior of the building,” according to the plans.

It was expected that the mall would open sometime between spring 1973 and early 1974.

The project was dropped, however, when the city of Glens Falls reneged on its commitment to build an adjoining parking garage.

Mayor Robert Cronin had said that additional sales tax collections and property tax from the increased value of constructing the mall on vacant property would almost pay for the city’s annual debt payments to build the parking garage.

Industrial development: Five new silos — three measuring 165 feet tall and two others at 84 feet — were under construction as part of a major expansion project at Glens Falls Portland Cement Co. on Warren Street in Glens Falls. “Some of the new towers will store raw stone that will be carried in from a new crusher in the firm’s nearby quarry. The stone will be sent from storage to a reclaiming building, also under construction, to be broken down to 4-inch pieces and under. The stone will then go to a new raw mill — which will be the only one of its kind in the United States — and after the limestone is ground, the raw material will be stored in other of the silos.” – Sept. 22

Dress code: Horicon Central School modified its dress code to allow students to wear jeans, so long as garments were respectable, to school. “Dungarees may be worn to school provided that they are clean, neat and are not ornamented with patches.” – Sept. 19

In the movies: Glens Falls resident Philip Macero Jr., a recent graduate of Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack, was an extra in scenes for the movie “The Way We Were,” filmed at Union College in Schenectady. “He described the variety of settings he was in, including a prom, a peace rally, and a garden scene in which he appears with Barbara Streisand and only two other extras.” Macero’s hair color kept him out of a scene with the lead male character. “They took me and all the other blond guys out of a scene today because they wanted (Robert) Redford to be the only blond.” – Sept. 26

Sports trivia: The women’s tennis team of Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack, was set to open its inaugural season on Oct. 2 at home against Herkimer Community College. – Sept. 26

Editorial: “Some Glens Falls city officials have expressed concern that a movement is afoot to pressure them into a hasty, and perhaps ill-advised, commitment to build a downtown parking facility. This is a mistaken concern. There can be no doubt that the Common Council is being urged to act. The Post-Star and Times is among those who are imploring city officials to make a decision. We have expressed the opinion that failure to act soon will mean the opportunity for downtown redevelopment will slip through Glens Falls’ collective fingers. BUT — and this is of prime importance — there is no intention on the part of this newspaper to recommend action without adequate planning. Councilmen would be derelict in their duty if they did not give careful consideration to the type of parking facility to be built. … If downtown development is to get underway, someone must start making decisions on these various proposals.” – Sept. 23