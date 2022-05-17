The History Beat: From 1972: Storytown comes out of winter hibernation

From The Post-Star in 1972:

Fifty years ago, Charles R. Wood, founder of the Storytown U.S.A. theme park, now Great Escape, did not call the restaurant concept “fast food.”

He used another alliterative term.

The Kula Hut, a new “swift service” restaurant, located near Jungle Land, was among the new features at Storytown in 1972.

“It is considered the only ‘hut’ of its size in the world — 100 by 60 feet!” The Post-Star reported on May 26.

Storytown U.S.A., “an entertainment area of more than 100 acres of fun and frolic” on Route 9 in Queensbury, was set to open for the season May 27.

“Already famous nationwide as one of the fastest-growing attractions in New York state’s North Country, Storytown has added several new features this year,” the paper reported.

New rides were the Tilt-a-Whirl and the Tip-Top, bringing the total number of rides to 17.

Another new feature was Johnnie Appleseed, a new “double restaurant” near the main entrance.

Downtown: Yiddish theater actor, comedian and Jewish storyteller Lew Norman was scheduled to entertain at the Glens Falls Israel Bonds Dessert Supper on June 6 at The Queensbury Hotel. – June 1

Across the bridge: Cat Stevens’ “Teaser and the Firecat,” Carol King’s “Music” and Three Dog Night’s “Harmony” were among the record albums on sale at the Joy Store in South Glens Flls for $3.57 each. – June 2.

Student council: The St. Mary’s Academy Student Council elected the following officers for the next school year: Timothy Horgan, president; George Nolan, vice president; Kathleen Hogan, secretary; Margaret Connelly, treasurer; and Patricia Manning, executive coordinator. – June 2

Crandall Library: A group of children from the First Presbyterian Church Day Care center visited the Crandall Library Children’s Room to view two movies: “Rosie’s Walk” and “Make Way for Ducklings.” – May 30

Prom queen: Bonnie Lee Baldwin was crowned queen of the Cambridge High School junior prom. The prom theme was “O Hanu Hatski,” which, translated to English is "A Japanese Flower Garden." – May 27

Sports trivia: Terry Fuerst of Queensbury defeated Doug Hart of Glens Falls to win the singles championship at the Northern Conference High School Tennis Tournament. “Hart won the see-saw first set, 6-3, and won the first game of the second set, but Fuerst took over from there and went on to win 12 games and the championship.” Fuerst also teamed with Greg Slopey to defeat Roger Eustance and Tim Bishop of South High for the doubles championship. – May 30.

Head-turning headline: “Nixon heckled at the ballet,” introducing an Associated Press report about a woman’s voice shouting ”freedom for Vietnam” between acts at a ballet performance that Nixon attended at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow during a visit to Russia. – May 26

Editorial: In support of the city building a parking garage as part of a proposed downtown shopping complex at the intersection of Warren and Glen streets, The Post-Star wrote: “To sum it up, downtown Glens Falls appears healthier than comparable areas in many other cities. The whole atmosphere reflects optimism. ... The parking commitment by the city is vital. … Providing additional parking would help to bring additional shoppers to downtown. Thus, it not only would assist the proposed new development but would be a boon to existing businesses. If downtown prospers, the city as whole benefits, for taxpayers throughout the city stand to gain from a rise in assessed valuation in the renewal area. Also, the project would create a substantial number of jobs. For these reasons, it’s a good time to let city officials know that the parking and urban development programs have your support.” – June 9

Quotable: “We must remember this plan was written on Mount Marcy, not Mount Sinai. We can make changes to it,” – state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Henry Diamond, speaking about the Adirondack Park master plan, June 5

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

