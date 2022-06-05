The History Beat: From 1972: Solomon wins GOP primary for Assembly

From The Post-Star in 1972:

On June 20, Gerald Solomon of Queensbury won a spirited Republican state Assembly primary against 10-year incumbent Republican Lawrence Corbett of Fort Edward.

Solomon, the Queensbury supervisor, criticized Corbett for being a fiscal moderate.

Corbett criticized Solomon for recently changing his party enrollment from Democrat to Republican.

On election night, Solomon had 5,462 votes and Corbett 2,669 votes, in partial results.

Corbett conceded the race around 10 p.m.

Solomon carried Warren and Washington counties, including Corbett’s hometown of Fort Edward.

Corbett carried Rensselaer County.

Solomon won the general election and served three terms in the state Assembly before representing the region for 20 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Urban renewal: The Glens Falls Common Council, by a vote of 4-2, authorized moving forward with Phase III of the urban renewal plan, which included widening and extending of Washington Street out to Glen Street, connecting it with Sherman Avenue, extending Murray Street, and additional construction along Hudson Avenue. Fourth Ward Councilman Lewis Varney and 5th Ward Councilman Edwin O’Connor, “both consistent opponents of urban renewal measures in the past,” voted against the measure. The Warren County League of Women Voters endorsed the measure. – June 15

More urban renewal: Controversy was brewing about the appearance of the Henry Hudson Townhouses complex under construction between Hudson Avenue and Broad Street. Fourth Ward Councilman Lewis Varney said at a city Common Council meeting that numerous constituents had complained. “Even an architect has commented, ‘What a disgrace,’” Varney said. Other Common Council members said it was too soon in the construction process to pass judgment. “I think most people who’ve seen them have been disappointed, but they’re (the townhouses) not finished,” said 2nd Ward Councilman Thomas Marzola. “I don’t think you can comment on a project that’s in its incipient stage,” said Councilman-at-Large William Mangine Jr.

Movie premiere: Gerald Aratare, who died in 2015, was known locally as a manager and operator of many area movie theaters. It’s not as widely known that he also was a movie producer. Fifty years ago, The Paramont Theatre on Ridge Street in Glens Falls hosted the “world premiere” of “Forever Wild,” a movie Aratare produced and directed based on the life of Jane McCrea. Debbie Lutz played the role of Jane McCrea, and Aratare the role of McCrea’s fiancé, David Jones, a British loyalist. Others in the cast included Mike Powers, Dawn Borix, Robin Phillips, Kathy Nichols, Grace Gonyea, John Pettinato, Lenny Corbatt and Mike Knights. Debbie Lutz and John Bondz composed soundtrack music. Scenes were filmed at Argyle, Lake George and Fort Ticonderoga. – June 16

Music scene: “Meatwagon,” an up-and-coming local rock band, was to perform the next evening at a Glens Falls Youth Center dance at the East Field recreation building. Band members were: John Delong, Jeff Arvin, Andy Rogers, George Pensil and Mike McGraff. – June 15

Scholar: Michael Najjar, valedictorian of St. Mary’s Academy, received the Reader’s Digest Award, which came with a one-year free subscription to the magazine.

Sports trivia: Lake George High School athlete Bryant Scrafford received the Thomas Rossiter Sportsmanship Trophy at the school’s annual athletics banquet. – June 13

Editorial: “That old nursery rhyme to the contrary, London Bridge is not falling down. It has, indeed, been taken apart and moved, piece by piece, to the U.S.A. Rebuilt, it now stands, stable and picturesque, as a tourism attraction. So, another fable has been laid to rest. But it’s no fable that Fenimore Bridge across the Hudson River is falling down. That’s an unmistakable fact. Pieces of railing have fallen into the waters below the span. The bridge floor is pock-marked with holes. To the casual eye, the ancient bridge has the appearance of being held together by chicken wire. Still, in spite of this quite obvious deterioration, the span carries a heavy load of traffic. ... " – June 24

Quotable: “Moses had to wait 40 years before he had an opportunity to lead his people out of the wilderness. I’ve only been around about 30.” – Sen. Hubert Humphrey, after losing the California Democratic presidential primary – June 17

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

