The History Beat: From 1972: Semi-professional sports team were on a roll

From The Post-Star in 1972 – 50 years ago

It was a good weekend for local semi-professional sports 50 years ago.

On Aug. 13, the Hudson Falls Greenjackets defeated the Brooklyn Knights 29-26, bringing the local team’s season record to 2-0.

“Mike Schongar electrified more than 1,200 fans with many brilliant catches, one a 35-yard scoring strike from quarterback Dick Rosati,” The Post-Star reported.

Joe Grasso scored two touchdowns for the Greenjackets, and Bob Collins one at the Hudson Falls High School field.

Greenjackets Head Coach Art Cardi was not satisfied with the narrow win.

“We should have beaten them by three touchdowns,” he told The Post-Star for an Aug.17 report.

In baseball, on Aug. 12, the Woodbury Lumberjacks of Glens Falls, playing at Schenectady, won a fourth consecutive Northern League title, defeating St. Johnsbury 6-2.

St. Johnsbury tied the game 2-2 in the second inning, The Post-Star reported on Aug. 14.

In the fifth inning, St. Johnsbury walked Jack Trainer, and Rick Bordo hit a single, before Tim Harrington hit an RBI single for the go-ahead run.

Shane St. Clair hit a double to bat in another run, and a third run that inning was scored on a wild pitch.

Bordo stole home in the seventh inning to score the final run.

John Dier was the winning pitcher.

It was the 100th winning game in franchise history.

Glens Falls P.D.: The Glens Falls Board of Public Safety authorized promoting city police officers Stanley Wood and Donald Miner from the rank of patrolman to sergeants. “Both officers have excellent records. They are among the most effective officers we have,” said Mayor Robert Cronin. – Aug. 15

At the track: Sixty-five horses sold at the 52nd annual Fasig-Tipton Co. Saratoga Yearling Sale for a total of $1.87 million, an average of $28,770 per horse. Cromwell Bloodstock, a British ownership group, paid the top price of $106,000 for Prince John. – Aug. 11

County fair: The Cossayuna Wild Cats 4-H group was set to demonstrate hatching chicks from eggs at an “Eggucation” booth at the Washington County Fair. “They will be informing the public that the egg, a most nutritious food prepared in a multitude of ways for meals, is also, scientifically speaking, the beginning of life.” – Aug. 18

Essay winner: Margaret Connelly, a junior at St. Mary’s Academy, won third place in the National Catholic Daughters of America essay-writing contest for her essay “1972 or 30 A.D.,” comparing the past and present eras. – Aug. 12

SPAC: Country singer Lynn Anderson, during a concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, called “good-looking man” Bud Lacy of Cossayuna from the audience to come on stage as she sang to him, “If I Kiss You, Would You Go Away?” British progressive rock trio Emerson, Lake and Palmer was scheduled to appear Aug. 13 at SPAC. Black Oak Arkansas was the opening act. – Aug.12, 14

Editorial: “There is something reassuring about the story that reporter Don Metivier brought back the past weekend from the Mt. Van Hoevenberg bobsled run. It is an up-by-their bootstraps type of story that proves the self-sufficient attitude of American pioneers is not dead. When the state decided to discontinue the operation of the Mt. Van Hoevenberg run, the Lake Placid area saw its economy nosedive. Jobs disappeared for 55 persons. Others suffered, too, as the visitors who once had flocked into the area to use the bob run now stayed away. Adversity may have bent the people of the area — but it did not break them. When their pleadings to New York state failed to win a reversal of the decision, the people took a hitch in their trousers and determined to do something about the calamity themselves.” – Aug. 14

Quotable: “The flies were annoying when we reached the peak of Lower Wolf Jaw, and my feet felt twice the normal size when we reached home, but it was worth it all. For one thing, the weather was perfect.” – reporter Lee Coleman, writing about hiking in the High Peaks with members of the Adirondack Mountain Club. – Aug. 18