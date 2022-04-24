The History Beat: From 1972: River was high, but White Water Derby went on

From The Post-Star in 1972:

Late melting snow and heavy rainfall caused flooding throughout the Adirondacks, The Post-Star reported on May 4.

At Johnsburg, the level of the Upper Hudson River was 11 feet, flooding trailers and camps along the river and placing the running of the annual White Water Derby canoe and kayak race in question.

“The highest water in which the race was ever held was 6.7 feet in 1970, and one veteran canoeist told The Post-Star and Times at the scene, ‘anyone who would try to get down that river now in an open canoe is crazy.’”

Flooding from “the runaway Hudson” continued that day, and White Water Derby officials announced that racing on Saturday would be run only on the side of the river nearest Route 28, and racing on Sunday would be on an alternative course about 2.5 miles shorter than the regular course.

The change in course did have an advantage, in one sense.

“The new course is nearly all visible from Route 28 or on streets in North Creek, a plus for spectators who normally had to walk for miles to reach Spruce Mountain or Staircase Rapids on the regular course to view the races,” The Post-Star reported on May 6.

On Saturday, about 200 canoes and kayaks participated on the opening day.

On Sunday, the day of the main race, the river level was down to 8 feet, still much higher than the previous 6.7-foot depth record on race weekend.

More than 10,000 spectators turned out to watch 278 boats start the race that nearly 100 boats were not able to finish.

“Not only was the water rough, it was very cold, about 34 degrees,” The Post-Star reported on May 8. “Fifty persons were treated at first-aid stations, all for exposure, and 75 of the swamped boats were pulled out. Many others were brought to shore by their owners.”

Douglas Bushnell of Buffalo, paddling his single-seat kayak, finished the 5.5-mile course in 27 minutes and 27 seconds, finishing first in his category as well as winning the overall “best of the day” award.

Bushnell also won the giant slalom event on Saturday.

PTA: Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Walton were elected co-presidents and Bud and Pat Taylor co-vice presidents of Sanford Street School PTA.

Centennial: The congregation of Penial Presbyterian Church in Granville conducted a special service to celebrate the church’s 100th anniversary. The Rev. Richard Evans of Bradford, Pennsylvania, a former pastor, preached on the topic “Courage to Be.” Evans, pastor in 1952-1954, was the congregation’s first pastor that was not born in Wales, although he was of Welsh ancestry and was fluent in the Welsh language. “Well able to converse in that tongue, he delighted the older members of the anniversary congregation by interspersing Welsh quotations throughout the sermon.” – May 11

Math scholars: Paul Brown won first place, Mark Talley second, Louis Mansell third, and Martha Wright fourth in the area Continental Insurance Co. high school math contest. – May 10

On stage: The Glens Falls High School Drama Club was set to present “Symposium on Love” May 18-19. – May 8

At the movies: Actress Connie Strickland was treated to a Mike’s submarine sandwich when she visited the area to promote her starring role in the move “Secretary,” playing at The Paramount Theatre on Ridge Street. – May 5

Local government: Members of the Wilton Town Board agreed to consider establishing a town Planning Board. – May 9

Editorial: “What makes prune juice taste like prune juice? Why is it that today’s store-bought tomatoes, despite their enticing appearance, often lack the flavor of the tomatoes we used to buy? Researchers in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Science of the Davis campus of the University of California have been working on the prune juice question for five years, and still don’t have the answer. They do think they can answer the other question: Scientists were so bent on making other changes in the tomato that they neglected keeping the flavor up to par.” … “This all sounds complicated, and it is.” – May 11

Quotable: “Astronomers say thunder on the sun is probably of such low frequency it couldn’t be heard. Any volunteers to venture close enough to test the theory?” – May 4

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

